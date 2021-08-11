Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he has had some brief discussions with Ferrari over a potential move in the past before joining McLaren, though things never got to a particularly formal stage.

The Scuderia remains the most glamorous name in Formula 1 and, for most drivers, the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Prancing Horse can be too good to turn down.

Ricciardo has revealed he has had some initial talks over such a chance, too, but revealed that the talks never really got to a stage where he could then decide to accept or reject their proposal.

Of course, he now drives for McLaren and they are looking to beat Ferrari to third place in this season's Constructors' battle but things could have been so different, with him revealing some discussions he had with the Italian outfit at the start of 2020:

"I've never sat at the table with them [Ferrari] with a piece of paper in front of me, not that," Ricciardo told Motorsport.com. "There were just a few conversations.

"However, we never got to the point where we were going to sign anything, contracts and stuff. It never got that far. So we certainly had conversations but it never got to a second step."

Most drivers will talk to most teams regularly when it comes to them switching garages and there can be few surprises a driver of Ricciardo's talents were of interest to Ferrari.

Nothing ever came of those initial chats, though, and we'll just have to see if he ever ends up there in the future.

