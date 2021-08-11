FIFA 22: Players react to new Ultimate Team pack

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

EA has confirmed that there will be a new pack type coming to Ultimate Team when FIFA 22 is released later this year.

The Premium Rare Players pack was seen as part of the new FUT trailer released by EA, shown during a Divisions reveal for the new title.

Fans have reacted to the new pack design and what it could mean for pack openings in the new iteration of Ultimate Team.

One Reddit user in particular, u/LeGoldhund, doesn't actually believe that the Premium Rare Players pack will actually be released in the game, as it is a contradiction in terms. He said: "Premium Rare is a very strange name that doesn't fit the current Pack naming system, since Premium indicates 3/12 Rares and Rare indicates 12/12 Rares. It's a contradiction.

"Conclusion: I have four possible explanations:

It's actually just a weird placeholder or a mistake that'll never appear

They are changing the Pack naming system (very unlikely considering the other packs we've seen in the screenshots are normal)

"Premium Rare" is a new type of Rarity, meaning something like 9/12 rares or whatever

"Premium" and "Rare" refer to different things. For example, "Rare" could still mean 12/12 rares, but "Premium" might refer to the size of the pack, like 15 Items or something."

Read more: FIFA 22: Release Date, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know.

Fans on FUT Pack Design

Other players are more excited by the actual design of the pack itself, with u/Lazy-Meat writing, "[is it] just me who really likes the new pack image? It brings back my old days of collecting the Panini stickers. Got, got, got, NEED!"

Read more: FIFA 22 Ratings: Release Date, Ultimate Team, Player Ratings, Top 100 And Everything You Need To Know.

Interestingly, the design will likely need to change, as previously Panini actually filed a lawsuit against FIFA for their card design looking too similar.

This, however, was way back beyond FIFA 14, so there's a chance a deal has been made to allow EA to implement a rectangular design.

There's no confirmation from EA as to what the actual pack designs will be in FIFA; however, the look of the Premium Rare Players pack is certainly different from previous years of the game, should they decide to keep it as is and it isn't a placeholder design.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News