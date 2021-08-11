Valorant: Yoru updates “indefinitely delayed”

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant players had been hoping that Riot Games would be making changes to agent Yoru, but those don't appear to be happening soon.

Riot recently issued the details for Patch 3.03, but the changes to Yoru that were anticipated? They were not announced.

It's not confirmed exactly how long players will need to wait for the changes, but they won't be coming as part of 3.03.

Riot recently issued a statement on the lack of changes for the agent, with Character Producer for the game, John Goscicki, noting that the company were aware of the fanbase wanting them to be included as far back as the 3.02 patch.

He said: "Hey all, wanna touch on the Yoru changes we were hoping to get out by 3.02. Due to some unforeseen circumstances, the team is going to have to indefinitely delay the Yoru updates.

"We’re in a situation at the moment where certain resources needed to do this work are unavailable to us.

"As soon as we get a clearer picture of when we can ship these changes, you’ll be the first to know. Sincere apologies to everyone who has been looking forward to these."

Changes not coming for Yoru in Valorant

Fans of the game on Reddit have already given their ideas regarding the Yoru situation, with some believing that this is a case of the development team behind the agent having already left the company.

Redditor u/LivinOnBorrowedTime wrote: "That's probably business talk for 'some of the developers/designers that worked on Yoru's abilities aren't with us anymore; we're scrambling to find new hires for those roles'" in reaction to the statement from Riot.

A member of the Riot development team confirmed in the Reddit thread why it is difficult to implement changes to agents without major consequences to other elements of the game.

u/Altombre, who works for Riot, wrote "I don't want to say it's a huge, sweeping change - but basically anytime changes require visual asset updates, we have to move carefully.

"Visuals, VFX, animation, etc. in our game are really important to land right because of how impactful they are on the gameplay.

"Since we don't often have balance changes that require this sort of support, sometimes it can take a little bit longer to coordinate through the whole pipeline.

"Yoru will still be Yoru - it's not like we're reworking the whole kit, by any means - but visual clarity is important, especially for the tricky stuff he does, so we want to make sure it's done right instead of shipping it to live and having people rip their hair out over unclear assets."

