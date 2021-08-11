Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Stones has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the 27-year-old defender's new deal will see him earn a whopping £250,000-a-week at the home of the current Premier League champions.

That's a serious amount of money for a centre-back and it's the latest example of an English footballer being handed an enormous salary.

As most football fans will know, England currently possess some of the finest players in the world and it's why the country made it to the final of Euro 2020 this summer.

And due to the fact that there is something of a premium on Englishmen in the transfer market, a number of footballers from the nation are earning serious money right now.

In fact, after Stones' new contract until 2026 was made official on Tuesday, you can now create an England XI that earns a combined salary of £2.27 million-per-week.

The other players' wage figures have been sourced from Spotrac and you can check out the team in full below.

England's highest-paid XI

GK | Jordan Pickford (Everton) - £100,000-a-week

RB | Kyle Walker (Manchester City) - £110,000-a-week

CB | John Stones (Manchester City) - £250,000-a-week

CB | Harry Maguire (Manchester United) - £189,904-a-week

LB | Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - £190,000-a-week

CM | Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) - £140,000-a-week

CM | James Milner (Liverpool) - £140,000-a-week

CAM | Jack Grealish (Manchester City) - £300,000-a-week

RW | Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - £350,000-a-week

ST | Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - £200,000-a-week

LW | Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - £300,000-a-week

So. Much. Money.

At the time of writing, Sancho is the highest-paid English footballer in the world after his mega-money move from Borussia Dortmund to United this summer.

Sancho, Grealish and Sterling are the current parties in the '£300,000-a-week or more club' and it's likely they'll be joined by other players in the coming years.

If Kane is able to secure a move to Man City this summer, the England captain would all but certainly become the latest member of the exclusive club.

