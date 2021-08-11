Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi's first season at PSG has been simulated on FIFA 21 and it is as special as you'd imagine, with some surprises, however, along the way.

The Ligue 1 giants have had perhaps the greatest transfer window for a football club in history, signing Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum, with only one player costing them something.

YouTube channel WhyFootball has simulated PSG's 2021-22 season on FIFA 21 and while it is a successful season for the Parisians, it has its surprises.

One shock would be Messi only scoring 26 goals from 55 matches across all competitions while also bagging 12 assists. Surprisingly, the Argentine did not top PSG's goal or assist chart with Kylian Mbappe scoring 28 and Marco Verratti providing 15.

Mauricio Pochettino's side also go on to win that elusive Champions League crown. After topping their group, PSG beat Porto, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid to set up a rematch of the 2020 final against Bayern Munich.

After a goalless first half, the Bavarians open the scoring early in the second half through Robert Lewandowski before Messi equalises for his new club. Neymar goes on to score the winning goal, giving the Ligue 1 side their first Champions League crown.

In the league, PSG expectedly win with a total of 93 points, 23 more than runners-up Lyon. However, they manage just one out of a maximum six points against minnows Dijon, who finished rock-bottom last season.

The Parisians have a disappointing run in the Coupe de France, however, as they are eliminated by Reims in the quarter-finals.

So, this simulation does contain some surprises, however, we actually won't be seeing a few of those come true in real life, particularly the disappointing results against Dijon since they are now in Ligue 2.

Messi's goal tally itself is less than one might have expected, as even at 34, he has the capability of scoring 30-40 goals in Ligue 1.

However, from an overall perspective, the season is one that PSG fans would love to see as it sees them winning the Champions League.

