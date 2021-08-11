Top 10 Teams That Have Scored The Most Goals In Premier League History

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It seems that the easiest way to guarantee success in the Premier League is to score goals on a regular basis.

For a team challenging for the title it could make the difference between winning the league and finishing second, for a team fighting relegation it could be what keeps a team in the top flight.

We are going to look at the top 10 teams who have scored the most goals in the Premier League since it begun in 1992, with an individual look at the best goal scoring season for each side on the list.

The list features teams who have had huge success in the Premier League by winning titles, but it also features clubs that have gained success by just staying in the division.

(Please note, these stats were recorded prior to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and we will update accordingly).

10. West Ham United - 1,175 goals

Most goals scored in a Premier League season - 65, season 15/16.

Maybe some people will be surprised to see West Ham feature on the list, as they have spent some time outside of the top flight. They have been in the league more often than not though, and scoring goals has likely saved the side from spending more time outside of the top flight.

West Ham's best goal scoring season in the Premier League came in season 15/16, where they finished seventh in the league with 65 goals scored.

Interestingly, the team didn't have a player reach double figures in goals, with the top scorers being Dimitri Payet and Andy Carroll, who both scored nine goals each.

9. Aston Villa - 1,213 goals

Most goals scored in a Premier League season - 71, season 07/08.

Just like West Ham, Aston Villa haven't been in the Premier League every season, but also like the Hammers, they have often managed to survive in the top flight thanks to the goals that they managed to score.

Aston Villa's best goal scoring record in the Premier League came in season 07/08, they finished sixth in the table and scored 71 goals.

The team's top scorer that season was John Carew, who netted 13 times.

8. Newcastle United - 1,333 goals

Most goals scored in a Premier League season - 82, season 93/94.

It does make sense for Newcastle to be on this list, even though they have spent time outside of the English top flight in the last 30 years, as they have had two lethal goal scorers in their team during the Premier League era - Andrew Cole, and Alan Shearer.

Newcastle's best goal scoring season in the Premier League was their very first, season 93/94, they scored 82 goals, finishing third in the table.

The Magpies' top scorer that season was the aforementioned Andrew Cole, who scored a remarkable 34 goals in his debut Premier League campaign.

7. Everton - 1,448 goals

Most goals scored in a Premier League season - 64, season 95/96.

Everton's place in the list should come as no surprise, as they have been in the Premier League since it started. Their highest finish in the top flight is fourth place in season 04/05, but when it comes to scoring goals their best season in the Premier League came long before that.

The Toffees' best goal scoring season in the Premier League was back in 95/96, only the fourth season of the competition, they scored 64 goals, ending the season in sixth place.

Everton's top scorer that season was winger Andrey Kanchelskis, who chipped in with an impressive 16 goals.

6. Manchester City - 1,559 goals

Most goals scored in a Premier League season - 106, season 17/18.

Manchester City have dominated the Premier League in the last few years. They could get further up the most goals list as the years go on, but for the moment the current champions find themselves in sixth place.

City's best scoring record in the Premier League came in season 17/18, when they scored a remarkable 106 goals - a record - as they won the league.

City's top scorer that season was Sergio Aguero, who scored 21 goals, in the middle of run where he was City's top scorer in the league for five seasons in a row.

5. Tottenham Hotspur - 1,676 goals

Most goals scored in a Premier League season - 86, season 16/17.

When you look at the number of goals that Tottenham have scored since the Premier League started their fans must be bemused that they haven't won the title yet. On the plus side, they have got to see some very good strikers play for their team, such as Jurgen Klinsmann and Harry Kane.

Spurs' best scoring record in the Premier League was in season 16/17, they scored 86 goals as they finished in second place, Tottenham's highest Premier League finish so far.

Tottenham's top scorer that season was Harry Kane, who scored 29 goals. Kane has been Spurs' top goal scorer in the last seven Premier League seasons, which shows just how good a goal scorer he is.

4. Chelsea - 1,897 goals

Most goals scored in a Premier League season - 103, season 09/10.

Chelsea have won multiple Premier League titles, so they are well-worth their fourth place in the list. Had they won their first title before 04/05 they could have been higher up the list, but the Chelsea fans will likely be satisfied with the football they have watched over the last 20 years.

Chelsea's best season for scoring goals was the title winning campaign of 09/10, where they scored an incredible 103 goals.

The Stamford Bridge side's top scored in that title winning season was Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who scored 29 times.

3. Liverpool - 1,927 goals

Most goals scored in a Premier League season - 101, season 13/14.

Liverpool have been a Premier League mainstay for almost 30 years, have wracked up wins and goals, yet have only managed to win the title once, which is quite remarkable really.

Their fans will be glad that the 30 year wait for the title ended in season 19/20, and after injury issues last season Jurgen Klopp will likely be expecting a challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool's best goal scoring season in the Premier League came in season 13/14, where they scored 101 goals but were pipped to the title by Manchester City.

The top scorer for the Anfield side that season was Luis Suarez, who found the back of the net 31 times.

2. Arsenal - 1,956 goals

Most goals scored in a Premier League season - 87, season 04/05.

Arsenal might not have challenged for the Premier League in recent seasons, but for much of the league's existence they have been one of the top teams in the competitions. Indeed, they have won the Premier League three times, which is why they more than merit their second spot on the goal list,

Arsenal's best goal scoring season in Premier League history came in season 04/05, when they scored 87 goals, finishing as runners-up behind Chelsea.

The Gunners' top scorer that season was club legend Thierry Henry, who scored 25 goals.

1. Manchester United - 2,128 goals

Most goals scored in a Premier League season - 97, season 99/00.

With 13 Premier League titles to their credit, there was only one club that could be number one on the list.

Manchester United are the only club to score over 2,000 goals in the Premier League, and although other clubs will soon meet that target, their chances of ever catching the red-half of Manchester seems slim.

Manchester United's best goal scoring campaign in the Premier League was in season 99/00, when they scored 97 goals as they won the league.

United's top scorer in the 99/00 campaign was Wayne Rooney, who scored 26 goals.



