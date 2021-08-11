Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi gave his first press conference as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Wednesday morning.

The former Barcelona man spoke of his desire to win the Champions League for the fifth time in his career, the joy of getting to play alongside both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and much, much more.

It's certainly going to be exciting seeing Messi at a new club in the 2021/22 season and for the city of Paris and France as a nation, the signing of the Argentine really is a watershed moment.

The best footballer on the planet and arguably the greatest in history is now plying his trade in Ligue 1, which is certainly something for the French people to celebrate.

Unsurprisingly, PSG fans are ridiculously delighted about the acquisition of Messi and they gave him an unbelievable welcome outside the Parc Des Princes on Wednesday after the press conference.

Footage of the 34-year-old superstar being greeted by thousands of supporters - some holding flares - is quickly doing the rounds on social media and it's quite incredible to watch.

The cliche 'absolute scenes' is thrown around a bit too much these days, but it's certainly applicable here.

If anything, it doesn't do Messi's first meeting with PSG supporters justice...

Videos: Messi meets PSG fans for the first time

Video: Sky Sports reporter explains what atmosphere was like

That is crazy.

It's rare that you see an athlete that can lay claim to be being bigger than their sport, but Messi certainly falls into that category.

Now that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been officially announced as PSG player, conducted his first press conference and met the club's fans, the question that now needs to be answered is; when will he make his debut?

Well, the man himself gave an update on that and the global icon was unsure due to the fact that he has not had a pre-season.

“Actually I don’t know. I was on holiday and it is very new," Messi said.

“I spoke yesterday with the technical staff, so maybe I need a pre-season myself. I am going to begin to train and work and I hope I can play as soon as I can. I really want to, but I can’t exactly answer your question.

“When I feel it and the staff thinks I am okay, then I will be ready and willing to play.”

