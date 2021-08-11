Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans have long been clamouring to see UFC star Conor McGregor make the jump from MMA to WWE, and Riddle has now commented on how he thinks McGregor would fare in wrestling.

Riddle acknowledged to SK Wrestling that someone like Conor McGregor, who cultivates so much controversy, would "put butts in seats" for WWE:

“He’s Conor McGregor. The guy puts butts in seats. The guy has a mouth on him. I don’t know if he would pass the PG WWE code. But I guess he could do his best. At the end of the day, it’s like Jake Paul or any of them…I don’t know how they’re doing it but they get people talking, they’re controversial, they make money with fights and drama.”

We have seen several UFC stars transition into WWE like Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez, but things ended up pretty differently for those two names.

Riddle said in the same interview that while McGregor could end up having a successful run like Ronda Rousey if he puts in the work, things could end up more like Cain Velasquez for the Irishman:

“Do I think he’d be a good fit for WWE? If he’s willing to do the work and work hard and put his time in, yeah. Just like Ronda was good. Just like I’m good. But if you think you’re just going to come in, collect a payday which will probably happen and be more like a Cain [Velasquez] situation, where a guy come in, even if he had the skills, only comes in for a show or two. I think it’d be great for business. Conor’s good, marketable, and everything else.”

If Conor McGregor does make the transition to WWE, it won't be anytime soon, as the 33-year-old is currently out with a fractured tibia and fibula which he suffered during his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

