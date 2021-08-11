Rocket League Season 4: Patch Notes 2.01 Have Been Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rocket League Season 4 is now live and the gaming community can see all that the new update will bring as the patch notes for 2.01 have been revealed.

The car football game is bringing a lot of great new content in the new season, and many have jumped on immediately to make sure they can get their hands on this new content straightaway.

There have been a lot of rumours around what could be involved in season 4, but we were officially told that 2v2 tournaments would be coming to the game.

Before the season came out, we were given a lot of previews, showing that a new arena would be coming to the game as well and this got the community very excited.

Rocket League Patch Notes 2.01

The patch notes we have revealed down below have all come from the official Rocket League site:

Changes and General Updates

You can now play Rocket League’s included music tracks without worrying about DMCA violations while streaming or recording. To locate ‘Streamer Safe Music’, go to Settings > Audio

To improve the average match quality in Casual playlists, Rocket League are introducing penalties for players who quit Casual games early.

Players who leave Casual Playlist matches early may be subject to a short matchmaking ban. Leaving a single match per day won’t result in a penalty, but repeatedly quitting escalates the length of the ban.

There are seven ban levels for Casual Playlists:

First - 0 Minutes

Second - 5 Minutes

Third - 10 Minutes

Fourth - 20 Minutes

Fifth - 40 Minutes

Sixth - 1 hour

Seventh or more - 2 hours

Once you progress beyond the first level, there is a 12-hour cooldown before the ban level de-escalates by one level.

You can now “Vote to Concede” a Casual Match once enough time has passed.

The following changes have been made to backfill behaviour

If a player leaves a Casual match, they will not be backfilled into the same match

Undersized Party Rank Restrictions

Parties of two playing in 3v3 Standard in Competitive or 3v3 Tournaments must be within 3 Ranks of each other

This change does not apply to Extra Modes Playlists or Casual Playlists

Player to Player Trading Updates

Once both players have entered items and accepted terms, a new trade review screen will appear

This screen will display all items involved in the trade

All item details are visible at all times on this screen (Painted color, Certification, Special Edition type, Esports affiliation)

No new items can be added once this screen appears

There is a five-second countdown before the Accept Trade button can be used

You can cancel out of the Trade Review screen if you want to go back and add/remove items

Game Ban Messaging

New messaging will inform you if your account is close to a permanent ban

Previous chat and game bans on your account are taken into consideration before this message is delivered

Player Count Display

The way player population is displayed in-game is changing

Total players online is no longer displayed

Playlist population display has been changed. Based on a playlist’s population, players will see one of the following

Amazing

Great

Good

General

Tactical Rumble is now available as a Rumble Mutator in Private Matches

New Content

Monstercat (Antenna)

‘AK’

‘A.M.R’

‘Arielle Maren’

‘Dyro’

‘Emily Vaughn’

‘Ellis’

‘Haneri’

‘Hayve’

‘Hoaprox’

‘KUURO’

‘PROFF’

‘Shingo Nakamura’

‘Saxsquatch’

‘Vintage & Morelli’

‘YUAN’

General

Changed name of ‘Inamorata’ Goal Explosion to ‘Carbonator’

Bug Fixes

Fixed appearance of trim on Octane when using Linares, Nooo! Decals

[PC] Fixed a crash when loading into Utopia Coliseum (Snowy)

Fixed appearance of several Trails when previewed in the Garage

Fixed appearance of grass near player’s car on Forbidden Temple (Day)

Fixed appearance (inconsistent lighting) for Visionary Wheels

A loud, quick beat of music heard at game startup has been removed

Fixed players logging in as Player 1 instead of their normal account

Fixed matches not counting as completed when leaving a match during the final replay

FPS improvements to some Arenas

Fixed players logging on, receiving a “Syncing Failed” message, and missing their inventory

Fixed players crashing upon loading into Utopia Coliseum

These patch notes have revealed that a lot of new content is coming to season 4 and we can’t wait to jump onto the game and play the new season.

