Rocket League Season 4: Patch Notes 2.01 Have Been Revealed
Rocket League Season 4 is now live and the gaming community can see all that the new update will bring as the patch notes for 2.01 have been revealed.
The car football game is bringing a lot of great new content in the new season, and many have jumped on immediately to make sure they can get their hands on this new content straightaway.
There have been a lot of rumours around what could be involved in season 4, but we were officially told that 2v2 tournaments would be coming to the game.
Before the season came out, we were given a lot of previews, showing that a new arena would be coming to the game as well and this got the community very excited.
Rocket League Patch Notes 2.01
The patch notes we have revealed down below have all come from the official Rocket League site:
Changes and General Updates
- You can now play Rocket League’s included music tracks without worrying about DMCA violations while streaming or recording. To locate ‘Streamer Safe Music’, go to Settings > Audio
- To improve the average match quality in Casual playlists, Rocket League are introducing penalties for players who quit Casual games early.
- Players who leave Casual Playlist matches early may be subject to a short matchmaking ban. Leaving a single match per day won’t result in a penalty, but repeatedly quitting escalates the length of the ban.
There are seven ban levels for Casual Playlists:
- First - 0 Minutes
- Second - 5 Minutes
- Third - 10 Minutes
- Fourth - 20 Minutes
- Fifth - 40 Minutes
- Sixth - 1 hour
- Seventh or more - 2 hours
Once you progress beyond the first level, there is a 12-hour cooldown before the ban level de-escalates by one level.
You can now “Vote to Concede” a Casual Match once enough time has passed.
The following changes have been made to backfill behaviour
- If a player leaves a Casual match, they will not be backfilled into the same match
Undersized Party Rank Restrictions
- Parties of two playing in 3v3 Standard in Competitive or 3v3 Tournaments must be within 3 Ranks of each other
- This change does not apply to Extra Modes Playlists or Casual Playlists
Player to Player Trading Updates
- Once both players have entered items and accepted terms, a new trade review screen will appear
- This screen will display all items involved in the trade
- All item details are visible at all times on this screen (Painted color, Certification, Special Edition type, Esports affiliation)
- No new items can be added once this screen appears
- There is a five-second countdown before the Accept Trade button can be used
- You can cancel out of the Trade Review screen if you want to go back and add/remove items
Game Ban Messaging
- New messaging will inform you if your account is close to a permanent ban
- Previous chat and game bans on your account are taken into consideration before this message is delivered
Player Count Display
- The way player population is displayed in-game is changing
- Total players online is no longer displayed
- Playlist population display has been changed. Based on a playlist’s population, players will see one of the following
- Amazing
- Great
- Good
- General
- Tactical Rumble is now available as a Rumble Mutator in Private Matches
New Content
- Monstercat (Antenna)
- ‘AK’
- ‘A.M.R’
- ‘Arielle Maren’
- ‘Dyro’
- ‘Emily Vaughn’
- ‘Ellis’
- ‘Haneri’
- ‘Hayve’
- ‘Hoaprox’
- ‘KUURO’
- ‘PROFF’
- ‘Shingo Nakamura’
- ‘Saxsquatch’
- ‘Vintage & Morelli’
- ‘YUAN’
General
- Changed name of ‘Inamorata’ Goal Explosion to ‘Carbonator’
Bug Fixes
- Fixed appearance of trim on Octane when using Linares, Nooo! Decals
- [PC] Fixed a crash when loading into Utopia Coliseum (Snowy)
- Fixed appearance of several Trails when previewed in the Garage
- Fixed appearance of grass near player’s car on Forbidden Temple (Day)
- Fixed appearance (inconsistent lighting) for Visionary Wheels
- A loud, quick beat of music heard at game startup has been removed
- Fixed players logging in as Player 1 instead of their normal account
- Fixed matches not counting as completed when leaving a match during the final replay
- FPS improvements to some Arenas
- Fixed players logging on, receiving a “Syncing Failed” message, and missing their inventory
- Fixed players crashing upon loading into Utopia Coliseum
These patch notes have revealed that a lot of new content is coming to season 4 and we can’t wait to jump onto the game and play the new season.
