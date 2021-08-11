Apex Legends: shroud PC gear, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Once shroud had officially announced his retirement as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, he found a huge following on Twitch.

However, long time fans of the pro gamer had hoped he would re-enter the competitive scene, and now the former Counter-Strike Pro has entered the competitive world of Riot Games' FPS Valorant.

Despite the former Counter-Strike player going pro on Valorant, he still has a major name among Apex Legends players, and still streams hours of Legends content on his Twitch channel.

The former CS:GO professional player continues to be a hugely popular streamer on Twitch and has indicated that he plans to compete more on the international Valorant scene.

Here are the full settings that shroud uses in Apex Legends, including which monitor, mouse and crosshair settings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT

DPI - 450

Mouse Sensitivity - 2.9

ADS Multiplier - 1.0

Hz - 1000

Mouse Acceleration - Off

Mouse Invert - Off

Keyboard Binds

LOGITECH G PRO X KEYBOARD SE

Sprint - L-Shift

Ultimate Ability - Z

Crouch (Toggle) - C

Jump - Mousewheel Down

Tactical Ability - Q

Crouch (Hold) - L-Ctrl

Interact / Pickup - F

Inventory - Tab

Fire Mode - B

Melee - Mouse 4

Reload - R

Aim (Hold) - Right Click

Use Selected Health Item - 5

Use Syringe - H

Use Med Kit - 4

Use Shield Cell - 3

Use Shield Battery - Mouse 5

Use Phoenix Kit - X

Equip Grenade - G

Ping - Mousewheel

Push To Talk (Hold) - Caps Lock

shroud Video Settings

Monitor - ALIENWARE AW2721D

Display Mode - Fullscreen

Aspect Ratio - 16:9

Resolution - 2560x1440

Field of View - 104

Color Blind Mode - Off

V-Sync - Disabled

Adaptive Resolution FPS - 0

Anti-Aliasing - TSAA

Texture Streaming Budget - 8GB VRAM

Texture Filtering - 16x

Ambient Occlusion Quality - High

Sun Shadow Coverage - Low

Sun Shadow Detail - Low

Spot Shadow Detail - High

Volumetric Lightning - Disabled

Dynamic Spot Shadows - Disabled

Model Detail - High

Effects Detail - High

Impact Marks - High

Ragdolls - High

shroud PC Gear

CPU - AMD RYZEN 9 5950X

GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

MAINBOARD - ASUS ROG STRIX X570-I GAMING

MEMORY - HYPERX PREDATOR RGB 64GB

CASE - MAINGEAR VYBE

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

