Apex Legends: shroud PC gear, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more
Once shroud had officially announced his retirement as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, he found a huge following on Twitch.
However, long time fans of the pro gamer had hoped he would re-enter the competitive scene, and now the former Counter-Strike Pro has entered the competitive world of Riot Games' FPS Valorant.
Despite the former Counter-Strike player going pro on Valorant, he still has a major name among Apex Legends players, and still streams hours of Legends content on his Twitch channel.
The former CS:GO professional player continues to be a hugely popular streamer on Twitch and has indicated that he plans to compete more on the international Valorant scene.
Here are the full settings that shroud uses in Apex Legends, including which monitor, mouse and crosshair settings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT
- DPI - 450
- Mouse Sensitivity - 2.9
- ADS Multiplier - 1.0
- Hz - 1000
- Mouse Acceleration - Off
- Mouse Invert - Off
Keyboard Binds
LOGITECH G PRO X KEYBOARD SE
- Sprint - L-Shift
- Ultimate Ability - Z
- Crouch (Toggle) - C
- Jump - Mousewheel Down
- Tactical Ability - Q
- Crouch (Hold) - L-Ctrl
- Interact / Pickup - F
- Inventory - Tab
- Fire Mode - B
- Melee - Mouse 4
- Reload - R
- Aim (Hold) - Right Click
- Use Selected Health Item - 5
- Use Syringe - H
- Use Med Kit - 4
- Use Shield Cell - 3
- Use Shield Battery - Mouse 5
- Use Phoenix Kit - X
- Equip Grenade - G
- Ping - Mousewheel
- Push To Talk (Hold) - Caps Lock
Read More: Apex Legends Season 11: Release Date, Patch Notes, New Legend, Trailer, Ranked Rewards, Battle Pass And Everything You Need To Know
shroud Video Settings
Monitor - ALIENWARE AW2721D
- Display Mode - Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio - 16:9
- Resolution - 2560x1440
- Field of View - 104
- Color Blind Mode - Off
- V-Sync - Disabled
- Adaptive Resolution FPS - 0
- Anti-Aliasing - TSAA
- Texture Streaming Budget - 8GB VRAM
- Texture Filtering - 16x
- Ambient Occlusion Quality - High
- Sun Shadow Coverage - Low
- Sun Shadow Detail - Low
- Spot Shadow Detail - High
- Volumetric Lightning - Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows - Disabled
- Model Detail - High
- Effects Detail - High
- Impact Marks - High
- Ragdolls - High
shroud PC Gear
- CPU - AMD RYZEN 9 5950X
- GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
- MAINBOARD - ASUS ROG STRIX X570-I GAMING
- MEMORY - HYPERX PREDATOR RGB 64GB
- CASE - MAINGEAR VYBE
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
Read More: Valorant: TenZ pro crosshair settings, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more
You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News