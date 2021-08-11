Apex Legends Mobile: Will the game be available on both iOS and Android?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Mobile is currently in development and a lot of the gaming community will be wanting to make sure that the game is compatible on iOS and Android.

The game looks to bring the great battle royale mode to the mobile and there is hope that it will be released before the end of 2021.

We are sure that the mobile version of Apex will not fail to disappoint, and there will no doubt be a lot of new content that will be exclusive to Mobile. We already have found out that mobile players will be getting exclusive new skins.

The PC and console version of the game has just released season 10, which is called Emergence, and includes a new Legend and weapon.

Will Apex Legends Mobile be available on iOS and Android

Obviously a mobile game raises many to ask what devices it will be on, and Apex Legends have already answered these questions for the gaming community.

Developers have put in a lot of work to make Apex Legends successful ever since its release back in 2017, and no doubt they will make the mobile game just as popular.

Players will be over the moon to hear that the Apex Legends will be making its way to both iOS and Android mobile platforms after huge demand.

This is great news and means people on the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google phones can play the game as soon as it is released. No doubt many will be downloading the game which will be available on all phone stores.

We will soon be treated to this great game on the phone. For now, whilst players wait for the game to come out, they can play Apex Legends on both the PC and console, and it is free for players to download.

When more information is released around Apex Legends Mobile, we will provide you with all the latest updates right here.

