The Premier League is back this week and that can only mean one thing: it’s time to get a move on and sort your Fantasy Premier League team out before Friday’s 6:30pm deadline.

It’s been an exciting summer of Euro 2020 heroics from England but now we can all focus on how our team’s are going to do in the 2021/2022 season, both in real life and in our FPL mini-leagues.

Will they rise to the occasion and deliver the goods, or will they flop and make everyone disappointed?

With the transfer window still open and picking up pace in recent weeks, there are several interesting new players to consider picking for your FPL team this season, many of which should already be flirting with your plans to select an early differential and get an edge over your mini-league rivals.

So here’s a look at six Premier League newcomers who should be catching your eye ahead of GW1…

Jadon Sancho - £9.5m

Of course Jadon Sancho makes the list after his return to England. The winger has been so impressive for Borussia Dortmund over the last two years, registering 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 first team appearances.

Manchester United fans will be hoping for similar production from the 21-year-old this season, with an exciting three-way partnership with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes expected to blossom.

At £9.5m, he’s a bit of a pricey option if you’re also looking to have one or two tried and tested elite midfielders in your FPL team, but he’s definitely one to keep in mind in the early stages of the campaign.

Ivan Toney - £6.5m

If you don’t know what Ivan Toney is capable of in front of goal, then you’ll soon find out if he takes his outstanding Championship form into the Premier League this term.

The 25-year-old striker scored 31 and assisted 10 in 45 Championship outings for Brentford last term, breaking the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single second-tier season.

It’s hard to know just how well Brentford are going to perform in their debut Premier League season but, if Toney is on form, fit and firing, then he’ll prove to be a must-have FPL striker for any respectable fantasy boss.

Patson Daka - £7.5m

Having registered 27 goals and seven assists in 28 league outings for RB Salzburg last season, Leicester’s £23m capture of Patson Daka has the potential to be one of the bargains of the summer.

This lad knows where the onion bag is and has already showed glimpses of real promise during pre-season with the Foxes.

He will face stiff competition for game-time from the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho but is expected to be Brendan Rodgers’ first choice striker.

Ismaila Sarr - £6m

The 23-year-old is no stranger to the Premier League, having starred for Watford in 19/20, registering five goals and six assists in 28 Premier League outings.

That season led to him being linked with mega money moves to some of the biggest clubs in Europe, but he ended up staying Hertfordshire to help them get promoted back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

He’s still a very highly rated winger and will be key to Watford’s chances this term, and for £6m he’ll no doubt wrap up some big FPL points hauls over the course of the 21/22 season.

Leon Bailey - £6.5m

One of several players to arrive at Villa Park this summer as Dean Smith flashes the cash in an attempt to push Villa onwards and upwards into the top half of the Premier League table.

The Jamaica international is a bit of a lethal weapon on the left-hand side, netting 15 and adding 11 assists in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen last term.

If he can take that form into the Premier League than the £6.5m FPL option will prove to be a nailed-on bargain for every FPL manager.

Teemu Pukki - £6.0m

Like an ex-partner back in the frame after some time apart, Pukki returns to the Premier League and will no doubt be the one of the first names on many FPL manager’s teams ahead of GW1.

Despite Norwich’s relegation in 2019/21, the Finland international banged in 11 goals and registered three assists to earned 21 FPL bonus points.

The Canaries are expected to struggled in the top-flight again this season but despite that, having Pukki in your team is a safe bet and he’ll offer you much needed protection against other strikers who may not live up to expectation despite looking like attractive options for your FPL team.

