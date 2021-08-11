WWE 2K22: Will The Rock be included on the roster?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE 2K22 looks set to be released this year and it has some work to do to win fans of the series back.

This comes after the issues that strangled the previous game, 2K20, which was festooned in bugs and glitches that were never entirely rectified.

As a result, many players walked away from the series. But 2K Games, the developers, opted to give the series a 12-month hiatus which has allowed them to work on the issues.

While 2K22 was initially teased during WrestleMania 37, questions are being asked regarding who will feature on this year's roster, which includes both NXT superstars and legends from yesteryear.

One of the many iconic wrestlers from over the years is The Rock, also known as Dwayne Johnson, who had an unforgettable feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin during the late 1990s and early 2000s. The California-born movie star featured in 2K19 in his various gimmicks over the years.

Will The Rock be in WWE 2K22?

At this time, it has not been confirmed by 2K Games regarding whether The Rock will be added to the WWE 2K22 roster.

However, we would be hugely surprised if he was overlooked - considering he is comfortably one of the most popular WWE superstars of all time.

But fear not! We will update this article as soon as more information is available - and deliver you the Rock Bottom once more details have been revealed.

