Manchester City completed the signing of Jack Grealish last week.

The English ace has signed for the Citizens in a £100m move from Aston Villa.

Guardiola has now spent £918m in his five years at Man City. His spending could smash the one billion mark if they manage to complete the signing of Harry Kane.

The 50-year-old has splashed the cash since arriving at City in 2016, but how has he fared in the transfer market?

Guardiola has made 37 signings since joining the club. We've ranked all of the players that have seen a decent amount of first-team action from 'Absolute bargain' to 'Waste of money'.

Absolute bargain:

Oleksandr Zinchenko | UFA to Man City | £1.8m

Ederson | Benfica to Man City | £36.00m

Zinchenko isn't one of City's most important players but he's a dependable player who can play multiple positions on the pitch. To get him for just £1.8m is a bargain.

Ederson is also one of Guardiola's best signings. He is now one of the best goalkeepers in the world and, at 27, is set to be City's number one for many years to come.

Fantastic business:

Rúben Dias | Benfica to Man City | £61.20m

Ilkay Gündogan | Dortmund to Man City | £24.30m

Rodri | Atletico Madrid to Man City | £56.43m

Dias has almost single-handedly transformed City's defence from a weakness to a strength.

Gundogan was brilliant in the 2020/21 season, while Rodri is one of the best defensive midfielders in world football.

Good deal:

Riyad Mahrez | Leicester to Man City | £61.02m

Aymeric Laporte | Athletic Bilbao | £58.50m

Kyle Walker | Tottenham to Man City | £47.43m

João Cancelo | Juventus to Man City | £58.50m

John Stones | Everton to Man City | £50.04m

Gabriel Jesus | Palmeiras to Man City | £28.80m

Bernardo Silva | Benfica to Man City | £45.00m

Leroy Sané | FC Schalke to Man City | £46.80m

Ferran Torres | Valencia to Man City | £20.70m

Zack Steffen | Colombus Crew | £6.14m

All of the names above have performed well in a City shirt.

Guardiola spent a lot on the likes of Mahrez, Laporte, Cancelo and Stones but they have all been value for money.

Torres had a promising first season at the club, scoring 13 times. At 21 years old, he could prove to be a bargain if he keeps on improving.

Time will tell:

Jack Grealish | Aston Villa to Man City | £100m

City smashed their transfer record to sign Grealish this summer.

He arrives with a hefty price tag but he certainly has the ability to perform at a very high level.

Whether he will be a success in Manchester, though, remains to be seen.

Danilo | Real Madrid to Man City | £27.00m

Nolito | Celta to Man City | £16.20m

Angeliño | PSV to Man City | £10.80m

Guardiola has largely been successful in the transfer market but he has made some poor signings.

Danilo flattered to deceive after signing from Real Madrid, while Nolito lasted just one season at the club before going back to Spain.

Angelino was re-signed for £10.8m in 2019 but made just 12 appearances before moving on again. He's a good player but it just didn't work out for him in England.

Waste of money:

Benjamin Mendy | Monaco to Man City | £51.75m

Nathan Aké | Bournemouth to Man City | £40.77m

Claudio Bravo | Barcelona to Man City | £16.20m

Mendy has had some rotten luck with injuries since signing. While he's done okay when he plays, he hasn't done anywhere near enough to justify his price tag.

Paying £40m for Ake, who is the club's fourth choice defender, is just bizarre. he played just 13 times in his first season at the club.

Bravo was dropped in his first season at the club after some very poor performances, which says it all about his four-year spell.

