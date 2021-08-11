Lauren Price: Boxer returns to emotional welcome after Tokyo Olympic gold

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the Tokyo Olympics now over, athletes are returning to their home nations to continue their day-to-day lives.

The 2020 Games brought joy to both the competitors and the supporters after a prolonged wait for the action to return to the world stage. Now, it's time to look ahead to Paris in 2024 and resume business as usual.

Social media has been flooded with emotional videos and images of Olympic medallists being surprised with parties and homecoming crowds upon their arrival back on home soil.

Team GB boxer Lauren Price, who returned to Wales sporting her first ever Olympic medal, was greeted by a street filled with adoring supporters.

As her car pulled up in Ystrad Mynach in Caerphilly, dozens of people applauded as Price embraced her adoring grandmother, who raised the trailblazer from just three days old.

As well-wishers lined the street, Price hung her gold medal around her neck and showed it off to the crowd. She had dedicated the gong to her late grandfather Derek while out in Tokyo after he passed away from dementia last year.

Price made history at the 2020 Games by becoming the first Welsh boxer to earn an Olympic title. She put in a series of inspired performances in the women's boxing middleweight tournament, utilising her speed and power in the ring to see off her opponents right until the end.

Aside from a tense semi-final that finished 3-2 in Price's favour, the 27-year-old boxed her way to a near-perfect run in the tournament. She defeated China's Li Qian in a comfortable 5-0 win in the final bout to claim the gold.

"I just knew she was going to achieve something massive because she's just that way inclined," Linda said of her granddaughter.

News Now - Sport News