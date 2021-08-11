Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor is an all-time UFC great, he’s also outspoken at the best of times to say the least and it seems his war of words with Daniel Cormier is the Notorious’ next controversy.

McGregor took exception to the legendary UFC commentators harsh assessment of his controversial tweets that seemed to mock the death of Abdulmanap, the late father of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Cormier suggested the now deleted tweet was a “cry for help” from the former simultaneous two-weight champion. McGregor responded by tweeting a photo of the former light heavyweight champion from when he was commentating during last week’s UFC 265 broadcast with the accompanying caption reading: “A cry for help if I’ve ever seen one."

It didn’t stop there for the Notorious, however, as his most recent tweet saw him once again criticise the former two-weight champion, this time for his commentary skills.

Accompanying a picture of himself landing a leg kick on Dustin Poirier, McGregor wrote: “Clean check right there by Poirier' fat drunk f*** Cormier.”

McGregor, 33, is currently recovering from the broken leg he suffered in his UFC 264 trilogy fight with Poirier and it seems posting and deleting tweets are his way to pass the time.

The UFC’s first simultaneous two-weight champion is currently recovering in Los Angeles and has vowed to return to the Octagon stronger and better than ever.

The MMA great told TMZ: "We're recovering. We're recovering, sir.

"That's what we're doing. And it's gonna be some recovery. It's gonna be some recovery.

"It's doing good, it's doing good. Three weeks, three days, it's been good."

The Notorious is expected to be out of action for at least a year, however, it’s been forecast that the Irish star will return to full training by next April.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, UFC president Dana White revealed that he expects McGregor to be out for a year, saying: “As far as I'm concerned, Conor is out for a year.

"The doctor said it will be nine months before he starts training again, we're looking at it as a year.

"I'm not even thinking about it.”

Conor McGregor claims he went into his Las Vegas showdown with Poirier with 'multiple stress fractures' in his leg.

In a six-minute-long Instagram video, he said: "The leg is better than ever.

"I was injured going into the fight. People are asking me, ‘When was the leg broke?

"At what point did the leg break?’ Ask Dana White, ask the UFC, ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC.

"They knew, I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage.

“There was debate about pulling the thing out because I was sparring without shin pads and I would kick the knee a few times.

"So I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle and then I have trouble with the ankle anyway throughout the years of f***ing fighting all the time."

