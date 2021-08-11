Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021-22 Premier League season gets underway on August 13 as newly-promoted Brentford host Arsenal.

Fans then have some mouth-watering fixtures to look forward to over the opening weekend including Manchester United vs Leeds and Tottenham vs Manchester City.

It will be fantastic to see full stadiums again for the first time since before the pandemic - but which of the 20 Premier League clubs charge the least (and most) for their cheapest season tickets?

The Sun have published a list of the cheapest (remember, the cheapest!) season tickets at every club, and it’s West Ham who lead the way in terms of value, followed by Manchester City.

Yep, despite the fact that City have one of the most expensive squads in Europe, you can watch the likes of Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne for as little as £325 this season. Bargain.

At the opposite end of the scale are Arsenal, who charge £891 for their cheapest season ticket. Ouch.

The Gunners’ long-suffering fans have been starved of success in recent years but they’re still forced to pay through the nose to watch Mikel Arteta’s side in action.

Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham aren’t far behind. Their cheapest season ticket comes in at a cool £807.

Liverpool are third on the list (£685), followed by Chelsea (£595) and then, a little surprisingly, Wolves (£549) and Brighton (£545).

Manchester United’s best-value season ticket, meanwhile, can be purchased for £532.

Every Premier League club's cheapest season ticket

Here’s the list in full…

West Ham - £320

Manchester City - £325

Leeds United - £349

Leicester City - £365

Aston Villa - £370

Burnley - £390

Southampton - £399

Newcastle United - £417

Brentford - £419

Everton - £420

Crystal Palace - £435

Watford - £496

Norwich City - £499

Manchester United - £532

Brighton - £545

Wolves - £549

Chelsea - £595

Liverpool - £685

Tottenham - £807

Arsenal - £891

