Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal: Season ticket prices of Premier League’s 20 clubs
The 2021-22 Premier League season gets underway on August 13 as newly-promoted Brentford host Arsenal.
Fans then have some mouth-watering fixtures to look forward to over the opening weekend including Manchester United vs Leeds and Tottenham vs Manchester City.
It will be fantastic to see full stadiums again for the first time since before the pandemic - but which of the 20 Premier League clubs charge the least (and most) for their cheapest season tickets?
The Sun have published a list of the cheapest (remember, the cheapest!) season tickets at every club, and it’s West Ham who lead the way in terms of value, followed by Manchester City.
Yep, despite the fact that City have one of the most expensive squads in Europe, you can watch the likes of Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne for as little as £325 this season. Bargain.
At the opposite end of the scale are Arsenal, who charge £891 for their cheapest season ticket. Ouch.
The Gunners’ long-suffering fans have been starved of success in recent years but they’re still forced to pay through the nose to watch Mikel Arteta’s side in action.
Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham aren’t far behind. Their cheapest season ticket comes in at a cool £807.
Liverpool are third on the list (£685), followed by Chelsea (£595) and then, a little surprisingly, Wolves (£549) and Brighton (£545).
Manchester United’s best-value season ticket, meanwhile, can be purchased for £532.
Every Premier League club's cheapest season ticket
Here’s the list in full…
West Ham - £320
Manchester City - £325
Leeds United - £349
Leicester City - £365
Aston Villa - £370
Burnley - £390
Southampton - £399
Newcastle United - £417
Brentford - £419
Everton - £420
Crystal Palace - £435
Watford - £496
Norwich City - £499
Manchester United - £532
Brighton - £545
Wolves - £549
Chelsea - £595
Liverpool - £685
Tottenham - £807
Arsenal - £891
