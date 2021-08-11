Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal: Season ticket prices of Premier League’s 20 clubs

  • Rob Swan
  • By 
p1fcqf2nrkj8otj43ilm4v13us13.jpg

The 2021-22 Premier League season gets underway on August 13 as newly-promoted Brentford host Arsenal.

Fans then have some mouth-watering fixtures to look forward to over the opening weekend including Manchester United vs Leeds and Tottenham vs Manchester City.

It will be fantastic to see full stadiums again for the first time since before the pandemic - but which of the 20 Premier League clubs charge the least (and most) for their cheapest season tickets?

The Sun have published a list of the cheapest (remember, the cheapest!) season tickets at every club, and it’s West Ham who lead the way in terms of value, followed by Manchester City.

Yep, despite the fact that City have one of the most expensive squads in Europe, you can watch the likes of Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne for as little as £325 this season. Bargain.

p1fcqefqh01shk1rnubc11g41b3vn.jpg

At the opposite end of the scale are Arsenal, who charge £891 for their cheapest season ticket. Ouch.

The Gunners’ long-suffering fans have been starved of success in recent years but they’re still forced to pay through the nose to watch Mikel Arteta’s side in action.

Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham aren’t far behind. Their cheapest season ticket comes in at a cool £807.

p1fcqegiv1p6s2cd1iv190o2ep.jpg

Liverpool are third on the list (£685), followed by Chelsea (£595) and then, a little surprisingly, Wolves (£549) and Brighton (£545).

Manchester United’s best-value season ticket, meanwhile, can be purchased for £532.

p1fcqei50hgdj1pii96nk9s7dsr.jpg

Enter Giveaway

Every Premier League club's cheapest season ticket

Here’s the list in full…

West Ham - £320

Manchester City - £325

p1fcqebopn1apv10ud1ge1nja16rgd.jpg

Leeds United - £349

Leicester City - £365

Aston Villa - £370

Burnley - £390

Southampton - £399

Newcastle United - £417

p1fcqecoemnl4o0f1atn1kcbihvf.jpg

Brentford - £419

Everton - £420

Crystal Palace - £435

Watford - £496

Norwich City - £499

Manchester United - £532

p1fcqedjo11t4b7n16c2ai12r6h.jpg

Brighton - £545

Wolves - £549

Chelsea - £595

Liverpool - £685

p1fcqee9qs125r1edjinm2ro1j72j.jpg

Tottenham - £807

Arsenal - £891

p1fcqeevske1hr1q7ci1occ15url.jpg

Kounde to Chelsea; Abraham to Arsenal (Football Terrace)

Can you name all 20 of these former Premier League ballers? [Quiz]

1 of 20
p1f38kr7pv18v613ibqtvbek12ou3.jpg

Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for?

News Now - Sport News