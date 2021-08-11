Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

So, Lionel Messi is officially a Paris Saint-Germain player.

After a chaotic five days in which the Argentine's legendary stint with Barcelona was brought to an end, the French side unveiled their latest superstar signing on Tuesday evening.

Messi's move to Paris is arguably the biggest transfer in football history and it's going to take fans a significant amount of time to get used to seeing him in his new team's jersey.

But while it'll feel strange for a while, there's no denying the fact that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's switch to PSG has some exciting elements to it.

The main one is, of course, the creation of arguably the greatest front three of all time, with Messi set to line up alongside former Barcelona teammate Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Three players who're probably in the top five on the planet right now in one forward line? That's not fair really and it's why PSG simply have to win the 2021/22 Champions League.

If that front three can't deliver the trophy that has eluded the French club's Qatari owners ever since they took over, then no one will be able to.

To further highlight the incredible potential of a Messi, Neymar and Mbappe attacking trident, we've taken a look at their stats on Transfermarkt at club level over the past five seasons and the numbers are outrageously good.

Let's begin...

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Lionel Messi

2016/17

Games: 52

Goals: 54

Assists: 20

2017/18

Games: 54

Goals: 45

Assists: 20

2018/19

Games: 50

Goals: 51

Assists: 22

2019/20

Games: 44

Goals: 31

Assists: 27

2020/21

Games: 47

Goals: 38

Assists: 14

Total

Games: 247

Goals: 219

Assists: 103

G/A per game: 1.30

Neymar

2016/17

Games: 45

Goals: 20

Assists: 26

2017/18

Games: 30

Goals: 28

Assists: 16

2018/19

Games: 28

Goals: 23

Assists: 13

2019/20

Games: 27

Goals: 19

Assists: 12

2020/21

Games: 31

Goals: 17

Assists: 11

Total

Games: 161

Goals: 107

Assists: 78

G/A per game: 1.15

Kylian Mbappe

2016/17

Games: 44

Goals: 26

Assists: 14

2017/18

Games: 46

Goals: 21

Assists: 15

2018/19

Games: 43

Goals: 39

Assists: 17

2019/20

Games: 37

Goals: 30

Assists: 18

2020/21

Games: 47

Goals: 42

Assists: 11

Total

Games: 217

Goals: 158

Assists: 75

G/A per game: 1.07

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

That's right, all three average more than one goal or assist per game at club level since the start of the 2016/17 season when Mbappe first burst onto the scene; crazy, right?

You really do get the feeling that Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are likely to break many goalscoring records during the 2021/22 season.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News