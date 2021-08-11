Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona are currently going through one of worst crises in the club's history.

Lionel Messi's departure was just the tip of the iceberg for the Blaugrana and their problems are not going away any time soon.

Barcelona's financial situation is so bad that they're still unable to register their summer signings, which means all are unlikely to feature against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

That's certainly not ideal for the Catalan side, especially given the form of Memphis Depay during the club's pre-season campaign.

The only silver lining is that Barcelona's dire situation is not overly important with regards to fellow summer arrival, Sergio Aguero.

Aguero picked up a serious calf injury in training after attending Messi's farewell party and he will be out of action for a minimum of 10 weeks.

That will at least buy Barcelona some time to sort out the mess they find themselves before they attempt to try and register the former Manchester City striker.

However, a report from The Athletic states that the likelihood of Aguero ever playing for the Spanish side is now "very unlikely".

“It does not make sense now for Aguero to be there,” one of the publication's sources said. “He was a good tactical signing to make if Messi was always going to stay. Now he looks in a strange situation, and he is injured, and he is going to feel very lonely in the locker room now.”

Oh dear...

You do wonder how it has come to this and the same report also details how Barcelona may have to sell some of their prized assets in order to remedy their predicament.

Another source added: “Maybe Barca have to look at what assets they have: Pedri, Ter Stegen, Araujo, De Jong? Players with a value on the market, maybe they are the ones who will have to be sold.

“Maybe someone will offer €50 million (£42 million) or €60 million (£51 million) for Pedri. Levante, or Zaragoza, or even Sevilla, they would just have to sell their star players to survive. Maybe Barca have to do that now.”

It's hard not to feel a tad sorry for the club's supporters right now...

