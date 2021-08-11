Top 10 Most Champions League Appearances By Premier League Players In History

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since UEFA's decision to freshen up Europe's biggest cup competition in 1992, the Champions League has provided a great deal of drama for supporters of English clubs.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have triumphed on the biggest stage whilst Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Arsenal have all managed to reach the final in the 21st century.

As a result of the success of the aforementioned clubs, there have been plenty of players who have clocked up a plethora of appearances in this particular competition.

Here, we take a look at the 10 players who have featured the most for Premier League sides in the Champions League.

Check out the list below...

10. Jamie Carragher - Liverpool (80 appearances)

Jamie Carragher played 80 games in the Champions League for Liverpool during his storied career.

The defender helped the Reds win the tournament in 2005 as he featured in their famous penalty shoot-out victory over AC Milan in Istanbul.

9. Wayne Rooney - Manchester United (85 appearances)

Wayne Rooney made an immediate impression in Europe's biggest knock-out competition as he scored a hat-trick in his first appearance for Manchester United in this tournament against Fenerbahce in 2004.

The forward would go on to feature on 85 occasions in the Champions League as he played a key role in helping the Red Devils reach three finals.

8. Rio Ferdinand - Leeds United and Manchester United (93 appearances)

Rio Ferdinand featured on seven occasions for Leeds United in the Champions League before sealing a move to rivals Manchester United in 2002.

The defender then went on to make 86 appearances for the Red Devils in this particular competition before calling time on his career in 2015 following a brief stint with Queens Park Rangers.

7. Petr Cech - Chelsea and Arsenal (99 appearances)

Petr Cech became a hero amongst Chelsea fans in 2012 as he saved two penalties in their shoot-out victory in the Champions League final.

The goalkeeper, who also represented Arsenal in this competition, made 99 Champions League appearances for English sides during his career.

6. Frank Lampard - Chelsea and Manchester City (105 appearances)

After narrowly missing out on victory in the Champions League in 2008, Frank Lampard had to wait four years before he finally realised his dream of winning the tournament with Chelsea.

The former England international, who also featured on three occasions for Manchester City in this tournament, made a total of 105 Champions League appearances during his successful career.

5. Ashley Cole - Arsenal and Chelsea (106 appearances)

Before sealing a controversial move to Chelsea in 2006, Ashley Cole made 45 appearances for Arsenal in this competition.

Cole would go on to feature on 61 occasions for Chelsea as he finally won his first and what turned out to be his only Champions League title in 2012.

4. John Terry - Chelsea (109 appearances)

Despite the fact that he didn't feature in the 2012 Champions League final for Chelsea due to suspension, John Terry still decided to get involved in the celebrations following the match as he paraded around the pitch in a full kit.

During his career, the former England international made 109 appearances in this competition for the Blues.

3. Gary Neville - Manchester United (110 appearances)

A one-club man, Gary Neville won the Champions League on two occasions with Manchester United before retiring in 2011.

The full-back made 110 appearances in this particular competition for the Red Devils.

2. Paul Scholes - Manchester United (124 appearances)

Another Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes produced some memorable displays in the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford.

The mercurial midfielder featured on 124 occasions in this competition as he helped his side emerge victorious in 1999 and 2008.

1. Ryan Giggs - Manchester United (145 appearances)

The player with the most Champions League appearances for a Premier League club is Ryan Giggs who featured on 145 occasions in this competition (excluding qualifying fixtures) during his career.

The winger provided a vital assist for Teddy Sheringham's equaliser in the 1999 final which the Red Devils would go on to win in stoppage-time.

Giggs then netted what turned out to be the winning penalty in United's Champions League final shoot-out win over Chelsea in 2008.

