Highlights Only six players have amassed more than a century of Champions League appearances while playing for a Premier League club.

Raheem Sterling is the only player active in England's top flight with more than 80 European appearances.

Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United contribute several of the most experienced Champions League players.

Since UEFA decided to freshen up Europe's biggest club competition in 1992, the Champions League has provided a great deal of drama for supporters of English clubs. Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City have triumphed on the biggest stage, while Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have also managed to reach the final in the 21st century.

As a result of the success of the aforementioned clubs, there have been plenty of players who have clocked up a plethora of appearances in this particular competition. Some of the greatest players in Champions League history have starred on the continental stage for a Premier League club.

One-club loyalists and icons in multiple colours have been able to excel in England's top flight and Europe's elite. Here, we take a look at the 10 players who have featured the most for Premier League sides in the Champions League.

Most Champions League Appearances by Premier League Players in History Rank Player Club(s) Appearances 1. Ryan Giggs Manchester United 145 2. Paul Scholes Manchester United 124 3. Gary Neville Manchester United 110 4. John Terry Chelsea 109 5. Ashley Cole Arsenal, Chelsea 106 6. Frank Lampard Chelsea, Manchester City 105 7. Petr Cech Chelsea, Arsenal 99 8. Rio Ferdinand Leeds United, Manchester United 93 9. Wayne Rooney Manchester United 85 10. Raheem Sterling Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea 82

10 Raheem Sterling - 82

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea

Raheem Sterling made his Champions League debut for Liverpool while he was still a teenager. The youngest player on the pitch hardly looked out of place as the Reds completed a dramatic turnaround, conceding and scoring in stoppage time to win 2-1 against Ludogorets. Sterling wouldn't win another Champions League game until he made the switch to Manchester City.

Only two English players, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney, have scored more goals in Europe's premier club competition than Sterling. A beaten finalist with City in 2021, the fleet-footed forward joined the victorious side a year later. A strike from Sterling helped Chelsea into the 2023 quarter-finals, but he is waiting to return to Europe's elite with the Blues.

Champions League Career Active Years 2014 - 2023 Titles 0 Goals 27 Assists 17

9 Wayne Rooney - 85

Manchester United

Wayne Rooney made an immediate impression in Europe's biggest knockout competition. At the tender age of 18, the former Everton forward marked his Manchester United debut with a hat-trick against Fenerbahce in 2004. Rooney was refused the match ball by the referee on the pitch, prompting Sir Alex Ferguson to storm into the official's office and return with his new signing's rightful reward.

United's all-time top scorer would go on to feature on 85 occasions in the Champions League as he played a key role in helping the Red Devils reach three finals. But Rooney never scored another hat-trick in the competition.

Champions League Career Active Years 2004 - 2015 Titles 1 Goals 30 Assists 21

8 Rio Ferdinand - 93

Leeds United, Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand featured on seven occasions for Leeds United in the Champions League before sealing a move to rivals Manchester United in 2002. The towering centre-back had only joined the Yorkshire outfit midway through the 2000/01 campaign but was appointed captain during the knockout stages as Leeds surprisingly reached the semi-finals.

It took Ferdinand six years to feature in the final four of the Champions League for United. Once again assuming the role of skipper, the England international emerged victorious in 2008 as United won the big-eared trophy during an all-Premier League final against Chelsea. Ferdinand would later blame the success of multiple English clubs in European competition at the same time for the tension that undermined the national team during major tournaments.

Champions League Career Active Years 2001 - 2014 Titles 1 Goals 2 Assists 2

7 Petr Cech - 99

Chelsea, Arsenal

Petr Cech became a hero among Chelsea fans in 2012 as he saved two spot kicks in their shootout victory in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich. The long-limbed Czech international was never considered one of the best goalkeepers in penalty shootouts and four years earlier was on the losing side in the European showpiece against Manchester United.

On either side of his decade at Chelsea, Cech enjoyed a season of Champions League football with Sparta Prague and fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal. But the lasting memories of the scrum-cap-clad shot-stopper will be of his unrelenting heroics for the Blues.

Champions League Career Active Years 2004 - 2016 Titles 1 Goals Conceded 90 Clean Sheets 43

6 Frank Lampard - 105

Chelsea, Manchester City

After narrowly missing out on victory in the Champions League in 2008, despite scoring in the final against Manchester United, Frank Lampard had to wait four years before he finally realised his dream of winning the tournament with Chelsea. The three-time Premier League champion hailed that glorious triumph in Munich as "the top night of my footballing career".

The former Three Lions international, who also featured on three occasions for Manchester City in this tournament, is one of the few England managers to have pitted their wits against Europe's best. Together with Sir Bobby Robson, Lampard is the only English coach to have taken charge of two Champions League campaigns.

Champions League Career Active Years 2003 - 2015 Titles 1 Goals 23 Assists 27

5 Ashley Cole - 106

Arsenal, Chelsea

Before sealing a controversial move to Chelsea in 2006, Ashley Cole made 45 appearances for Arsenal in the Champions League. The left-back's last outing for the Gunners ended in European heartbreak as Barcelona came from behind to beat Arsenal in the 2006 showpiece in Paris.

Finances naturally played a role in Cole's capital switch, but he also flagged the loss of a "hunger to win" in the Arsenal dressing room. While the Gunners never again made it to the apex of the European game during Cole's career, the ambitious left-back reached two Champions League finals with Chelsea and won the title in 2012.

Champions League Career Active Years 2000 - 2014 Titles 1 Goals 1 Assists 13

4 John Terry - 109

Chelsea

Even though he didn't feature in the 2012 Champions League final for Chelsea due to suspension, John Terry still got involved in the celebrations following the match as he paraded around the pitch in a full kit. The England international has been mercilessly mocked by fans for this unorthodox decision and even his teammates questioned his attire at the time."What are you doing on the pitch?" John Obi Mikel recalls asking his captain.

Chelsea's triumph over Bayern Munich was particularly cathartic for Terry. The England international had the chance to win the 2008 showpiece for his boyhood club only to slip during the penalty shootout, skewing his spot kick wide.

Champions League Career Active Years 2003 - 2015 Titles 1 Goals 10 Assists 6

3 Gary Neville - 110

Manchester United

The memory of Gary Neville's playing days has been morphed into an underwhelming misrepresentation of a glittering career - chiefly by the self-deprecating defender himself. While Neville may be reluctant to laud his long list of achievements, plenty of others are quick to praise the two-time Champions League winner.

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson described Neville as "an example to any young professional", while David Beckham hailed him as "one of the best defenders ever to have played the game". As Rio Ferdinand rightly pointed out: "He was a better player than anyone gives him credit for." As this list highlights, not many players can boast a century of Champions League appearances.

Champions League Career Active Years 1993 - 2010 Titles 2 Goals 2 Assists 7

2 Paul Scholes - 124

Manchester United

Another Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes produced some memorable displays in the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford. The mercurial midfielder's evolution as a player is captured by his output on Europe's grand stage.

Across his first six seasons of Champions League football, Scholes largely featured as a supporting figure for the team's strikers, living up to the chant: "Paul Scholes scores goals", with 15 in European competition. As he steadily moved into a deeper, controlling role - the position which earned him the status as the greatest midfielder in Premier League history - United's lynchpin only netted nine times in his final 11 Champions League seasons.

Champions League Career Active Years 1994 - 2012 Titles 2 Goals 24 Assists 11

1 Ryan Giggs - 145

Manchester United

The player with the most Champions League appearances for a Premier League club is the indefatigable Ryan Giggs, who featured on 145 occasions in this competition (excluding qualifying fixtures) during his career. More than two decades separate his first and last appearances in Europe's elite. As a baffled Eric Cantona gushed: "When I arrived, he was playing. Now, 15 years after I retired, he's still playing. It's crazy."

The winger provided a vital assist for Teddy Sheringham's equaliser in the 1999 final, which the Red Devils dramatically won in stoppage time. Giggs then netted what turned out to be the winning penalty in United's Champions League final shootout win over Chelsea in 2008.

Champions League Career Active Years 1993 - 2014 Titles 2 Goals 28 Assists 45

Stats via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 8th May 2024.