Blackpool got their Championship campaign off to a positive start last weekend.

The Tangerines were playing in England's second tier for the first time since 2014/15 after being promoted from League One last season.

It looked as if they would taste defeat against Bristol City in their return.

Chris Martin's 44th minute goal gave the home side the lead and they held on to that advantage until the end of normal time.

But Shayne Lavery popped up in the last minute of the game to equalise for Blackpool and give them a share of the spoils.

Blackpool fans and players celebrated the late goal wildly as they picked up a point on their return to the league.

But they wouldn't have gone as ballistic as one punter, who won an astonishing amount of money partly thanks to Lavery's goal.

One punter attempted to correctly predict the scores of all nine of Saturday’s matches using betting site Coral. They put £20 on.

And, incredibly, the bet came in - landing the football fan a ridiculous £185,635.

View the games he bet on and the odds below:

Birmingham to beat Sheffield United – 7/2

Stoke to beat Reading – 20/21

QPR to draw with Millwall – 21/10

Hull to beat Preston – 2/1

Luton to beat Peterborough – 11/10

Derby to draw with Huddersfield – 15/8

Cardiff to draw with Barnsley – 15/8

Bristol City to draw with Blackpool – 15/8

Blackburn to beat Swansea – 11/10

What a bet that is.

“It will be a Saturday afternoon that our punter from East London will never forget. After correctly predicting the match results in all nine Championship matches on the opening Saturday of the season, he is now £185,000 better off,” said Coral’s John Hill.

“Our winning customer will be raising a glass to Blackpool as the Tangerines equalised deep into stoppage time to help him land his astonishing bet. Maybe a trip to the seaside in Blackpool will be in order for the plucky punter as part of his celebrations."

