Call of Duty Vanguard: Possible reveal date leaked

Call of Duty Vanguard could be revealed as early as next week, according to online leaks.

The hugely anticipated next chapter of the first-person shooter has got segments of the gaming community scratching their heads regarding what can be expected, with many picking up early on that the franchise would be going back to World War II.

While there has been two World at War games produced previously by Activision, this has not stopped the developers from having a third bite of the cherry. Gamers started to pick up on this after spotting a hidden message in the new Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 promotional image.

However, more leaks have now emerged on social media regarding what can be expected in terms of the reveal date.

It has been rumoured also that Warzone's Verdansk map will be affected, as the battle royale series celebrated the release of Black Ops Cold War last year and hosted a 1960s-style map to reflect this.

Call of Duty Vanguard Reveal Date

According to notorious leaker Tom Henderson, we could be seeing Vanguard for the first time in a matter of days.

He said: "A new rumour floating around is that the Vanguard reveal will be on August 19th at approx 10.45 AM PDT via @NEXTGEN_ishere," which equates to 6:45 PM BST.

Henderson continued: "It's worth noting that the original tweet was removed via DMCA "by the copyright holder.

"I've reached out to a few people to verify or dismiss the claims."

