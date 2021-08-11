Fortnite: Ninja PC gear, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more
Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins is a massive Twitch star and still one of the most popular Fortnite streamers on the planet.
Ninja's rise to superstardom on Twitch was originally based around his time playing Fortnite; however, his variety channel on the platform has a huge following of 16.8M, which sees some consistent numbers across many battle royale and multiplayer games.
The full-time content creator still streams Fortnite as one of the premier games on his channel, and his settings for the game are sought after by many casual and pro gamers.
Ninja’s Fortnite Settings are close to the standard and a great starting point for new players to get used to the title.
Here are the full settings that Ninja uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse and video settings the massively popular streamer uses:
Mouse Settings
- LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT
- DPI - 400
- X-Axis Sensitivity - 16.5%
- Y-Axis Sensitivity - 16.5%
- Hz - 1000
- Targeting Sensitivity - 35.0%
- Scope Sensitivity - 40.0%
Keyboard Binds
- STEELSERIES APEX PRO TKL
- Wall - Mouse 4
- Floor - Q
- Stairs - Mouse 5
- Roof - L-Shift
- Trap - 5
- Use - E
- Crouch - C
- Inventory - Tab
- Map - M
- Reload / Rotate - R
- Building Edit - F
- Confirm Edit on Release - On
- Harvesting Tool - 1
- Weapon Slot 1 - 2
- Weapon Slot 2 - 3
- Weapon Slot 3 - 4
- Weapon Slot 4 - Z
- Weapon Slot 5 - X
Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Latest News, Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass, Theme, Skins and More
Ninja Video Settings
- Monitor - ALIENWARE AW2518H
- Windowed Mode - Fullscreen
- Resolution - 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit - Unlimited
- Card - GIGABYTE GEFORCE RTX 2080 TI
- Brightness - 100%
- Interface Contrast - 1x
- Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off
Graphics Quality
- View Distance - High
- Shadows - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - Off
- Textures - Medium
- Effects - Medium
- Post Processing - Low
- VSync - Off
- Motion Blur - Off
- Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On
Ninja PC Gear
- CPU - INTEL CORE I9-9900K
- GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3070
- MAINBOARD - ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO
- MEMORY - TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB 32GB
- CASE - NZXT H700I NINJA EDITION
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
Read More: Apex Legends: shroud PC gear, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more
Check out the latest Fortnite footage from the massively popular streamer below:
You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News