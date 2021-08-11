Fortnite: Ninja PC gear, mouse settings, video settings, key bindings and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins is a massive Twitch star and still one of the most popular Fortnite streamers on the planet.

Ninja's rise to superstardom on Twitch was originally based around his time playing Fortnite; however, his variety channel on the platform has a huge following of 16.8M, which sees some consistent numbers across many battle royale and multiplayer games.

The full-time content creator still streams Fortnite as one of the premier games on his channel, and his settings for the game are sought after by many casual and pro gamers.



Ninja’s Fortnite Settings are close to the standard and a great starting point for new players to get used to the title.

Here are the full settings that Ninja uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse and video settings the massively popular streamer uses:

Mouse Settings

LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT

DPI - 400

X-Axis Sensitivity - 16.5%

Y-Axis Sensitivity - 16.5%

Hz - 1000

Targeting Sensitivity - 35.0%

Scope Sensitivity - 40.0%

Keyboard Binds

STEELSERIES APEX PRO TKL

Wall - Mouse 4

Floor - Q

Stairs - Mouse 5

Roof - L-Shift

Trap - 5

Use - E

Crouch - C

Inventory - Tab

Map - M

Reload / Rotate - R

Building Edit - F

Confirm Edit on Release - On

Harvesting Tool - 1

Weapon Slot 1 - 2

Weapon Slot 2 - 3

Weapon Slot 3 - 4

Weapon Slot 4 - Z

Weapon Slot 5 - X

Ninja Video Settings

Monitor - ALIENWARE AW2518H

Windowed Mode - Fullscreen

Resolution - 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit - Unlimited

Card - GIGABYTE GEFORCE RTX 2080 TI

Brightness - 100%

Interface Contrast - 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off

Graphics Quality

View Distance - High

Shadows - Off

Anti-Aliasing - Off

Textures - Medium

Effects - Medium

Post Processing - Low

VSync - Off

Motion Blur - Off

Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On

Ninja PC Gear

CPU - INTEL CORE I9-9900K

GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3070

MAINBOARD - ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO

MEMORY - TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB 32GB

CASE - NZXT H700I NINJA EDITION

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

Check out the latest Fortnite footage from the massively popular streamer below:

