Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas has said that he feels as though he is approaching his peak years as a driver and that he could be an asset to any team on the Formula 1 grid, if he does end up leaving the Silver Arrows.

Bottas has seen a lot of speculation written about him this season with his contract up at Mercedes at the end of the campaign and him once again unable to challenge for the Drivers' title, with a mix of misfortune and some below par displays behind that.

He still feels as though he has plenty to give in the sport, though, and if that's with Mercedes or someone else he has suggested he is approaching his peak years:

"There is nothing holding me back at the moment," Bottas told ESPN.

"Definitely, I would say I feel like in my career I am peaking. I still haven't reached that yet, there are always things I am learning and getting better at.

"I will try everything I can for myself and for the team for the future, whatever happens.

"I'm confident to say I am a good asset for the team and it definitely would be different if I wasn't here.

"I'm confident with my driving skills, but I don't make the decisions. The future will show."

"I prefer to keep that to myself – maybe I haven't and maybe I have [had talks with other teams.]

"But I have many people behind me and for sure they have not been just resting at home and doing nothing.

"So of course, you need to get a sense of what is available out there and what are the possibilities. If it's needed for me to speak with other teams then, then I will."

Certainly, Bottas has good experience of achieving podiums and a handful of race wins so he could be ideal for the right team, it just remains to be seen where he is going to end up.

