Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Delayed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It appears as though Call of Duty Warzone & Cold War Season 5 has been delayed, according to a new report and apparent response from Activision.

It was recently confirmed that the Battle Pass' ending date has been increased by 24 hours, meaning that Season 5 is likely to be delayed.

The Pass was originally meant to end on August 11th at 9pm PT. Following the date change, it will now be ending on August 12th at 9pm PT.



The news of the Battle Pass extension was first reported by Twitter account ModernWarzone, although they could not confirm at the time if Season 5 would be delayed.

They wrote: "It’s unclear yet whether Season 5 of #Warzone has been delayed after the battle pass had 24 hours of time added to it earlier today.

"We will update you if Activision or its studios decide to comment on the matter or clear things up."

Read More: Warzone Season 5: Release date, time, leaks, guns, battle pass and everything you need to know

Activision Reportedly Responds

Dualshockers recently confirmed that they had reached out to Activision for a statement on the situation and whether Season 5 had officially been delayed. They wrote: "Activision has stated in a response to DualShockers that it will be sharing more information about this later on. Stay tuned for more updates."

We do not currently have any official word from Activision themselves; however, with the pre-statement that they sent to Dualshockers, there is a good chance that there will at least be a slight delay to the new Season of Call of Duty.

The actual Call of Duty website also no longer gives an official date for the arrival of Season 5.

Activision's official site for the game originally noted August 12th; however, now it simply states: “Season Five is Available This Week."

Some screenshots for the new season were leaked yesterday, and the update seemingly looked ready to go.

Read More: Warzone Season 5: Screenshots leaked online

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News