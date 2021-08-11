FIFA 22: Leaked Footage Shows Manchester United Players And Their Ratings

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is arriving later this year and leaked footage has revealed what the ratings of the Manchester United players will be on the game.

The latest game in the FIFA franchise promises to be one of the best ones yet, and with new generation consoles the Xbox Series and Playstation 5, it looks like gamers will be treated to a revolutionised football game.

It is definitely exciting times for the FIFA community, and the beta is very close to being released for players.

Manchester United have made some big signings this summer and no doubt many will be wanting to play as them on FIFA 22.

Leaked Footage Has Revealed Manchester United Players Ratings On FIFA 22

What many fans like to know before the game comes out is the ratings of the players on FIFA. This is especially important on game mode Ultimate Team as a rating can massively influence a players price on the FIFA market.

Gamers will be over the moon to see leaked footage reveal the ratings of the Manchester United team on FIFA 22.

The ratings do make sense and they reveal that the ratings of some of the Red Devils are:

David De Gea: 85

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 84

Harry Maguire: 84

Raphael Varane: 85

Luke Shaw: 85

Paul Pogba: 87

Bruno Fernandes: 89

Scott McTominay: 82

Jadon Sancho: 88

Edison Cavani: 85

Marcus Rashford: 86

These are very good ratings and are most likely the strongest 11 that United have ratings wise. They will be a very fun team to use in game and with Varane and Sancho added, they will no doubt be a huge threat in real life as well.

