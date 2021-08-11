Top 10 Teams With Most Goals Conceded In Premier League History

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Looking at goals conceded for teams in the Premier League is an interesting subject.

It can be seen as both a compliment and an embarrassment; a compliment as it shows that a team has been in the league for a long time - an embarrassment if if shows some with relegations.

We take a look at the 10 teams that have conceded the most goals in the Premier League since the competition started in 1992.

Intriguingly, only four of the team on the list have been relegated for the league, while four have been crowned Premier League champions.

See if you can spot the very successful Premier League side which hasn't made the list, which is a tribute to how well their defence has played over the last 30 years.

Here are the top 10 teams for most goals conceded in Premier League history:

(Please note, these stats were recorded prior to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and we will update accordingly).

10. Manchester City - 1,042 goals

Most goals conceded in a Premier League season - 65, season 00/01.

If it hadn't been for how well Man City have played over the last 10 years - winning five Premier League titles - they could have been higher up the list, but in recent years their defence has tightened up, especially compared to the early years of the competition.

The most goals City have conceded in a Premier League season was 65 in 00/01, when they finished in 18th place, and were relegated to the Championship, that is very different to now, as City are defending Premier League champions.

9. Chelsea - 1,092 goals

Most goals conceded in a Premier League season - 55, season 94/95 & 96/97.

Chelsea are similar in a way to Manchester City - they have had a period of dominance in the Premier League, as well as some poor seasons where they conceded plenty of goals.

One major difference though, is that Chelsea have never been relegated since the Premier League began, which is why they have conceded more goals.

The most goals Chelsea have conceded in a Premier League season is 65, firstly in 94/95 when they finished 11th, and two seasons later in 96/97, when they finished 6th.

8. Arsenal - 1,100 goals

Most goals conceded in a Premier League season - 51, season 17/18 & 18/19.

Arsenal's place on the list seems to be partly down to the fact that they have been in the Premier League since its' inception.

Coupled with the fact that Arsenal seem to have conceded more goals in the past few seasons as they have fallen out of the top four in the Premier League means that the Gunners' defence isn't as watertight as it once was.

The most goals Arsenal have conceded in a Premier League season is 51, firstly in 17/18, when the team finished sixth, and a year later in season 18/19, when the Gunners ended the season in fifth place.

7. Liverpool - 1,121 goals

Most goals conceded in a Premier League season - 55, season 92/93 & 93/94.

Liverpool have conceded more goals in the Premier League than some might have expected. On four occasions they have conceded 50 or more goals, including in season 13/14 where they finished in second place, and arguably could have won the league.

The Reds defence has tightened up since then, but that wasn't always the case in the Premier League, especially in the first few seasons of the competition.

The most goals Liverpool has conceded in a Premier League season is 55, firstly in 92/93 when they finished sixth, and then a year later in 93/94 when the Anfield side were eighth.

6. Southampton - 1,215 goals

Most goals conceded in a Premier League season - 68, season 20/21.

Southampton have conceded a lot of goals in the Premier League when you consider that they had a five-year spell out of the top flight.

Since they returned to the Premier League, they have conceded 60 goals or more in four out of nine seasons, that is the main reason that the Saints are on the list.

The most goals that Southampton have conceded in a Premier League campaign is 68, just last season. The Saints' final league position was 15th.

5. Aston Villa - 1,299 goals

Most goals conceded in a Premier League season - 76, season 15/16.

Like Southampton, Villa have spent some time out of the Premier League, yet still make the list for the most goal conceded. That might be because, again, just like the Saints, they have conceded 60 plus goals in four seasons.

One difference though is that Villa also conceded 70 plus goals in a Premier League season, which is the largest total of any side so far that has featured on this list.

The most goals that Villa have conceded in a Premier League season was 76, in 15/16. The Birmingham club finished bottom of the table in 20th place.

4. Newcastle United - 1,355 goals

Most goals conceded in a Premier League season - 68, season 12/13.

Newcastle have spent only three seasons out of the Premier League since it began in 1993, which is one of the reasons they feature on this list. The Toon have been known at times for attacking flair, especially in the early 1990s, but they have also conceded a lot of goals too in their time in the top flight.

Newcastle have conceded 60 plus goals in the Premier League in five different seasons, which is one of the main reasons they make this list.

The most goals that Newcastle have conceded in a Premier League season is 68 in season 12/13, a season that saw the Magpies avoid relegation by finishing in 16th place.

3. West Ham United - 1,378 goals

Most goals conceded in a Premier League season - 70, season 10/11.

Add West Ham to the clubs that feature on this list even though they have spent time out of the top flight since the Premier League.

The Hammers have had spells near the relegation zone in a few of the seasons that they weren't relegated, so it is perhaps not surprising that they have conceded so many goals. Things do seem to be looking brighter at the moment, as the team will look to build on a sixth placed finish achieved last season by manager David Moyes.

The most goals that West Ham have conceded in a Premier League season is 70 in season 10/11, when they finished in 20th place, bottom of the table.

2. Tottenham Hotspur - 1,398 goals

Most goals conceded in a Premier League season - 66, season 92/93.

It is a bit odd that a team that has finished second in the Premier League - in season 16/17 - has also conceded the second most goals since the competition started.

That will partly be down to the fact that Spurs have never been relegated from the league, and also because for much of the Premier League's existence they were stuck in midtable.

That has changed over the last 10 years, and Spurs have been regularly challenging for a top four place.

The most goals that Tottenham have conceded in a Premier League season was 66 in the inaugural season, 92/93, they ended the campaign in eighth place.

1. Everton - 1,415 goals

Most goals conceded in a Premier League season - 63, season 93/94.

Congratulations of a kind to Everton, who have conceded the most goals in the Premier League since the competition started.

It should be pointed out that one of the reasons that the blue half of Merseyside is in first place is that they haven't been relegated from the top flight since the league started.

They have still given away a lot of goals though, conceding 50 plus in 12 Premier League seasons.

The most goals that Everton have ever conceded in a Premier League season is 63, in the second year of the competition, 93/94, as they finished in 17th place.

