Call of Duty Mobile Season 7: When will the trailer be released?

Call of Duty Mobile season 7 will be here in a couple of months and players will be wondering when the trailer will be released.

The massively popular franchise brought a mobile version of the game back in October 2019 and it has been just as fun as the games on the consoles.

Many have not just been wondering about a trailer, but also what date the game will be released and we have revealed the latest information on this.

The seasons we have already been treated to in COD Mobile have been thoroughly enjoyable

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 Trailer

When a new season gets released in COD Mobile, the gaming community always looks out for a new trailer that typically comes out.

This trailer previews the new season and gives players an idea of what they can expect from the upcoming season.

With season 6 only being released in July, it is expected that we won’t see a trailer for Call of Duty Mobile until early September.

It will be intriguing to see what the latest season of COD Mobile will offer, and whether it will follow a similar theme to season 6.

When more details are revealed around this new season, we will provide all the latest updates right here.

There will also be a battle pass revealed in the new season and it will feature an abundance of new rewards which players can unlock as they progress through the levels.

Aside from a trailer being released in the near future, we should also be treated to more updates from COD Mobile revealing what weapons, rewards and map changes will be coming to the game in season 7.

We have no doubts that season 7 will be the best to drop as the game has massively improved since it released its first season and many will be wanting to jump onto the game as soon as it comes out.

