Big things are expected of Jack Grealish at Manchester City in 2021/22.

The Premier League champions made the supremely talented playmaker the first £100 million British footballer this summer and the pressure will be on to deliver the goods from the get-go.

Grealish's form over the past two years or so for both Aston Villa and England is evidence that he has more than enough in his locker to perform at the required standard for City.

Betting companies appear convinced that 'Super Jack' will smash it under Pep Guardiola, as the 25-year-old is one of the favourites to scoop the 2021/22 PFA Premier League Player of the Year award.

Over on Sky Bet, Grealish boasts the joint-second shortest odds to win the coveted accolade.

Take a look at the top 32 on the betting website here...

2021/22 PFA Premier League Player of the Year odds

Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) - 40/1

Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) - 33/1

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) - 33/1

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - 33/1

Luke Shaw (Manchester United) - 33/1

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) - 33/1

Fabinho (Liverpool) - 33/1

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - 33/1

Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - 25/1

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - 25/1

Jorginho (Chelsea) - 25/1

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) - 25/1

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) - 25/1

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - 25/1

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 22/1

Ruben Dias (Manchester City) - 22/1

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 20/1

Timo Werner (Chelsea) - 20/1

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 20/1

Phil Foden (Manchester City) - 20/1

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - 20/1

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) - 18/1

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - 18/1

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - 18/1

Mason Mount (Chelsea) - 16/1

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - 12/1

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - 11/1

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 11/1

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 10/1

Jack Grealish (Manchester City) - 9/1

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 9/1

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 5/1

De Bruyne is the overwhelming favourite to retain the gong and if does so, he will have won the PFA Player of the Year award in three consecutive seasons.

That would be quite something and you'd be a fool to bet against the Belgian maestro achieving the extraordinary feat.

