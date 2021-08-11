Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As a now happily retired Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoys a rather slower pace to life, The Eagle has began to open up about life in UFC.

With his feet firmly up and gloves now off, the Russian is now living the quiet life in his native Dagestan, but that has not stopped the 32-year-old from hitting out at his former employers.

Indeed, as Khabib appeared on the latest episode of fellow combat sports legend Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast, the undefeated fighter explained that before being crowned lightweight champion in 2018, he was forced to step aside to cater for former rival Conor McGregor.

Set to get his shot at Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016, Khabib was then forced to make way for The Notorious One on the same card.

Having then fought earlier that evening, UFC fans will perhaps remember The Eagle's typical cool, calm demeanour being nowhere to be seen as he spoke to Joe Rogan post-fight.

And as Khabib reflected on his emotions of that night, he told the show of the contract dispute that took place behind the scenes.

"That night, I was very emotional because this fight have big history", Khabib said, as per Bloody Elbow.

"They send me contract fight versus Alvarez, fight for the title. First of all, they send me fight in Canada. I sign contract. Then, they send me fight with him in, I think, Madison Square Garden. I sign contract. And I was, ‘What’s going on? I don’t understand why this guy send me, like, two different contract.'

"I sign contract then I see in media, like, Conor gonna fight with Alvarez. And I was, like, ‘Hey, I supposed to fight with him. I sign already contract.'"

Forced to face Michael Johnson at Madison Square Garden instead, Khabib took apart his opponent in New York, winning by submission in the third round, as he baited owner Dana White to give him a title shot.

Then watching McGregor beat Alvarez by second-round KO later that night, The Eagle took to social media after the show calling Alvarez a "bulls*** champ" for refusing the fight and opting for a bout with McGregor instead, further accusing UFC of being a "freak show."

But it now seems there was perhaps more to it than Alvarez refusing to fight Khabib, and as the Russian himself added on the Tyson podcast, he believes UFC politics were at work.

"I think they play game. They play game, and I send Dana message, ‘Hey, I understand everything. OK, if you guys give Conor this fight, I understand this guy’s big name.’ That time, I don’t have big name.

"‘You just use my name to force them to sign contract. I understand everything. OK, just give me someone. I wanna fight same night. Just give me someone. You big organisation, just find me someone.’

"They say, ‘OK.’ It was, like, one month before the fight, they say, ‘You just be ready, we’re gonna find you (an opponent).'"

