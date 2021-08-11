Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane and Jose Mourinho are both Premier League legends.

Both men are massive personalities who have a burning desire to win in each and every game.

So it's not surprising that the two clashed when they came up against each other seven years ago.

On 27 September, 2014, Mourinho's Chelsea welcomed Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge.

Keane was assistant manager under Paul Lambert and took his place on the bench.

The Irishman was not a happy man as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory on the day, with Oscar, Diego Costa and Willian on the scoresheet.

And his mood wasn't helped at all by Mourinho's actions after the game.

Mourinho had a habit of shaking the opposition manager's hand before the final whistle had sounded.

He attempted to shake Lambert's hand, but he pointed to his watch to let him know that the game wasn't over.

Mourinho then patted Keane on the shoulder but, instead of going ballistic, he failed to acknowledge the Portuguese at all.

Mourinho's actions went down extremely badly with Keane as he raged about Chelsea's manager after the game.

He said, per the Guardian: “The game is still going on. You wouldn’t do that on a Sunday morning, you would get knocked out.

“I don’t mind all that [mind games] but the game is still going on. It’s disgraceful. I’ve seen him doing it to other managers; it is a disgrace.”

When asked whether Mourinho’s actions were arrogant and disrespectful, Keane bit back: “What do you think? That’s a stupid question.”

Keane then added he wouldn't have wanted to play under Mourinho.

“I’m not sure I’d have liked playing for Mourinho. He plays too many mind games with the media," he added, per Eurosport.

“I understand the need for games. But there comes a point when you think, ‘Don’t play mind games today’. And poking the Barcelona coach in the eye - I wouldn’t have done that.

“If I was still a player today, I’d like to think I could work with Pep Guardiola. I like his style, and his presence, and the way he conducts himself.”

Seven years on and it wouldn't be surprising if Keane was still furious with Mourinho for his actions that day.

