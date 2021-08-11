Destiny 2 Season 15: Stasis Weapons Coming To The Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Season 15 will be with us by the end of August and many players will be pleased to hear that Stasis Weapons will be coming to the free-to-play multiplayer game.

The developers, Bungie, have done a great job in keeping the game popular by adding seasons and bringing fresh content throughout these seasons.

For those wanting to know the release date of this new season, we have revealed all the information around this for you to see.

This new season will bring new armour, rewards and weapons to the game. There have been a bunch of new weapons added to the game in season 14, so we hope season 15 delivers the same.

Stasis Weapons Will be Coming Destiny 2 Season 15

The latest news around the new season has surfaced on Twitter and it reveals that new weapons will be coming to the game. These weapons will be Stasis weapons and they should be powerful and a great way to battle in the game.

It was also revealed on social media a while back that a bunch of updates will be coming to PvP mode over the next few seasons. This includes a couple of PvP updates coming in season 15.

There are some very exciting features coming in season 15 and anticipation is very high for the release of it.

The action game really improved things in the last season and even added weekly challenges. Many gamers want something like this to return but for now there has been no official information around whether they will do something like this again.

Let's hope that developers Bungie deliver us the great new season that fans are expecting to see.

