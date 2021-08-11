Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Fabio Wardley says Joshua is a 'huge leap' for Usyk

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabio Wardley has given his take on the upcoming contest between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Wardley was successful on this past weekend's Matchroom Fight Camp 2 card, retaining his English Heavyweight Championship against Nick Webb in a first-round knockout.

With the upcoming mega bout on September 25th, Wardley believes that Joshua is too much of a 'step up' for Usyk.

The opinion isn't out of the ordinary, with both Joe Joyce and Eddie Hearn making claims about the now-heavyweight fighter, with Hearn claiming that Usyk will never be a true heavyweight fighter.

Wardley, though, would take it further whilst speaking on the Betfred TV Boxing Show. He said: “He [Oleksandr Usyk] has not pulled off the best performances since he’s been in the heavyweight division, so to then jump in with someone like Joshua, it’s quite a big leap.

“Not to say that Usyk doesn’t have the experience to deal with that but just going off what we have seen, that is where I’d edge it.

“I think he’s found that adjusting period into the heavyweight slightly more difficult than he initially anticipated."

credit to Boxing 247 for the transcription

Wardley on Joshua vs Usyk

Joshua does enter the ring on September 25th as the favourite, with the odds being in his favour ahead of the anticipated bout with Tyson Fury.

A loss here would be a major blow to both Matchroom and Top Rank/MTK Global's chances of making the most amount possible from the two heavyweights colliding in the UK.

Usyk was never the first opponent that Joshua had in mind; however, the contest will still be a decent spectacle from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Joshua will want to have an impressive performance ahead of Fury going up against Deontay Wilder on October 9th.

Hearn has already stated that Joshua is being underrated in the media, and he hopes that the Brit can make light work of Usyk ahead of a showdown with Fury. He said on talkSPORT: "What he [Usyk] will always have is a huge amount of skill.

"It takes time for people to bed into heavyweight, so put it this way, it would’ve been a lot easier fight for AJ a year-and-a-half ago.

“Now Usyk has fought a real heavyweight contender in Chisora, that will actually help him to start to understand what needs to be done.

“But AJ’s a different kind of beast. A good big guy will always beat a good small guy, so we’ll see.”

