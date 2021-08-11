PlayStation Plus: Sony reportedly offering new Crunchyroll subscription

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sony are planning to add a further subscription tier to their PlayStation Plus package with Crunchyroll included, reports suggest.

This comes after the Japanese gaming organisation previously announced that the video streaming service had been acquired for approximately $1.2 billion (£862 million)

Crunchyroll has been so successful in the anime world by offering up some of the best animation titles for a monthly fee, that it now hosts its very own awards ceremony which was first held back in 2017, with the nominations decided via online votes from fans.

Similarly, PS Plus offers up free games every month to players. This month, Hunter's Arena: Legends. Tennis World Tour 2 and Plants vs Zombies were gifted to gamers.

With this in mind, the two companies might be set to merge with an all-new premium service.

PlayStation Plus and Crunchyroll set to merge?

This is according to a report from Eurogamer, who say that a "more expensive premium" could be made available.

It also contains quotes from Sony executive Tony Vinciquerra, who said:

"With Crunchyroll and Funimation, we are committed to creating the ultimate anime experience for fans and presenting a unique opportunity for our key partners, publishers, and the immensely talented creators to continue to deliver their masterful content to audiences around the world."

Vinciquerra continued:

"With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver the anime experience across any platform they choose, from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV - everywhere and every way fans want to experience their anime. Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible."

