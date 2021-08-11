Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: Fans react to fight cancellation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was recently confirmed that the anticipated contest between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr had to be cancelled.

Reports confirmed that Spence Jr had a torn retina; therefore, he could not compete at the August 21st event.

A replacement has been named in Yordenis Ugas, although fans are still devastated for Spence Jr and the cancellation of the much-anticipated fight.

The fight in Las Vegas was set to be one of the big marquee bouts of 2021, following 18 months of boxing and other sporting events behind closed doors.

Understandably, quite a few fans are disappointed that the bout had to be cancelled, despite Pacquiao still getting a fight on the card.

Several fight fans took to Reddit to share their frustration with the bout being cancelled. u/frutoman said: "My dad bought me tickets to watch Spence fight manny.. man, this blows. Praying for Spence to heal up, so they eventually fight."

From Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 being pushed back, Fury vs Anthony Joshua being cancelled, Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia and Vasyl Lomachenko not fighting each other, and Nonito Donaire vs John Riel Casimero getting cancelled, u/Ossslot seemed to speak for the whole boxing community when he gave his assessment of the situation. He wrote: "I’m honestly saddened.

"Pacquiao vs Spence was the one fight I honestly felt had no chance of getting messed up. I’m gutted. Just gutted."

Pacquiao vs Spence Jr cancelled

The 42-year-old fighter Pacquiao has said that he plans on fighting Spence Jr when the injured fighter is ready to get back in the ring.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Pacquiao confirmed that he is more than ready to give Spence Jr another chance when he is fit and healthy. He said: “I have no problem [fighting Spence]. As long as he’s still physically fit, then okay."

Pacquiao also talked about his new opponent, Ugas, saying that although his opponent is not as regarded as a top pound-for-pound fighter like Spence, he isn't taking him lightly. He said: "I still consider it a good fight, a hard fight.

“I will not be taking this fight lightly. I have to make sure that I’m not overconfident."

