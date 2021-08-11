Top 10 Highest Scoring Premier League Players In Champions League History

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Over the past 29 years, a host of players have managed to set the Champions League alight with their attacking displays.

Many of these individuals have represented Premier League clubs during their respective careers.

The likes of Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Wayne Rooney all managed to deliver memorable performances in this particular competition as their goal-scoring escapades won over the hearts of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United supporters.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane are part of a new generation of players who will be looking to climb up the all-time goal-scoring list in the future.

Here, we take a look at 10 of the highest-scoring Premier League players in Champions League history.

Check out the list below!

(Please note, these stats were recorded prior to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and we will update accordingly).

10. Frank Lampard - Chelsea (23 goals)

As well as being fifth on the list in terms of all-time Premier League goals (177), Frank Lampard managed to find the back of the net on 23 occasions in the Champions League.

The former England international helped Chelsea win this particular tournament in 2012 by providing six direct goal contributions in 12 appearances.

9. Paul Scholes - Manchester United (24 goals)

During the 124 Champions League appearances that he made for Manchester United, Paul Scholes managed to score 24 goals in this competition.

Scholes' most memorable strike in Europe for the Red Devils came against Barcelona in 2008 as he fired in an unstoppable effort from outside of the box to book his side's place in the final.

8. Robin van Persie - Manchester United and Arsenal (25 goals)

Before joining Manchester United in 2012, Robin van Persie managed to find the back of the net on 18 occasions for Arsenal in this competition.

During his successful stint at Old Trafford, the Dutchman scored seven goals in 12 Champions League appearances to take his overall tally to 25.

7. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool (25 goals)

Mohamed Salah is above van Persie on this particular list due to the fact that he has scored the same amount of goals in fewer Champions League games for Premier League sides (45 compared to 59).

Whilst the Egyptian failed to make a lasting impression in this competition for Chelsea, he has managed to find the back of the net on 25 occasions during his time with Liverpool.

Salah scored a crucial goal for the Reds in their victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 Champions League final as he fired a spot kick past Hugo Lloris.

6. Ryan Giggs - Manchester United (28 goals)

An iconic figure in Manchester United's illustrious history, Ryan Giggs netted 28 goals during the 145 regular Champions League games that he played for the club.

The former Wales international also provided 46 assists in this competition for his Red Devils team-mates as he struck fear into the hearts of his opponents.

5. Wayne Rooney - Manchester United (30 goals)

Wayne Rooney produced a host of memorable moments for Manchester United in the Champions League as he helped his side triumph in this competition in 2008.

During the 85 Champions League appearances that he made for the Red Devils, the forward managed to find the back of the net on 30 occasions.

1 of 28 Who won the 2020 Champions League final? Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Real Madrid

4. Thierry Henry - Arsenal (35 goals)

Although Thierry Henry was unable to win the Champions League during his time with Arsenal, he did help the club reach the final of the competition in 2006 by netting five goals in 11 appearances.

The forward's most memorable strike in Europe for the Gunners came against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu as he dribbled past several defenders before coolly slotting past Iker Casillas.

3. Ruud van Nistelrooy - Manchester United (35 goals)

Although Ruud van Nistelrooy scored the same amount of Champions League goals as Henry, he is above him in this list due to the fact that he featured in a fewer number of games for Manchester United in this competition.

During the 43 Champions League games that he played for the Red Devils, the forward managed to find the back of the net on 35 occasions whilst he also chipped in with six assists.

2. Didier Drogba - Chelsea (36 goals)

After joining Chelsea from Marseille in 2004, Didier Drogba managed to become a hero for the London-based outfit as he produced some astonishing performances in the Champions League.

Particularly impressive during the Blues' 2012 showdown with Bayern Munich, the forward scored an incredible header to take the final to extra-time before netting the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

1. Sergio Aguero - Manchester City (36 goals)

Although Aguero and Drogba both scored the same amount of goals in the Champions League for English sides (36, excluding qualifying matches), the Argentine tops this list due to the fact he has recorded this particular tally in a fewer number of games (64 compared to 74).

The former Manchester City man netted two hat-tricks in this competition during his time at the Etihad Stadium as he managed to illustrate that he was more than capable of delivering the goods at the highest level.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News