Top 10 Teams With Most Premier League Losses In History

How do you win a Premier League title? By not losing games. How do you stay in the Premier League and avoid relegation? By not losing games.

That is something to keep in mind when we look at the 10 teams which have lost the most Premier League games since the competition started in 1992.

The list features two Premier League champions and two teams who are not currently in the top flight.

Some of the biggest clubs in England haven't made the list, and they deserve credit for having the consistency that has meant that they haven't lost that many games since 1992.

10. Fulham - 254 defeats

Most defeats in a Premier League season - 26, season 18/19.

Fulham are currently in the Championship, after being relegated from the Premier League last season. The Cottagers have spent 15 seasons in the Premier League, but have struggled to avoid relegation in some of those seasons. They have lost 20 plus games in the Premier League on three occasions, including last season.

The most games Fulham have lost in a Premier League season is 26 in 18/19, a year which saw them relegated in 19th place.

9. Liverpool - 259 defeats

Most defeats in a Premier League season - 16, season 93/94.

Some people must be thinking how have the Liverpool team which won the title in 19/20 lost so many games in the Premier League era?

The reason for that is firstly, longevity - the Reds have played in every Premier League season. There is also the fact that the Anfield side struggled for consistency particularly in the early years of the competition - they have lost 10 games or more in 13 Premier League seasons, and you aren't going to win the league with a record like that.

The most games Liverpool has lost in a Premier League season is 16 in 93/94, they finished in eighth place in the table.

8. Manchester City - 276 defeats

Most defeats in a Premier League season - 21, season 05/06.

Again, there will be surprise from modern day football fans that the current Premier League champions have lost so many games.

City did struggle for much of the early stages of the Premier League, similar to Liverpool but worse, as they have been relegated twice from the top division. Those days are long gone now, but as recently as season 15/16 City lost 10 games in a Premier League season. That hasn't happened since, the highest amount of games lost since then is nine in 19/20.

The most games Manchester City has lost in a Premier League season in 21 in 05/06, when they finished 15th.

7. Sunderland - 296 defeats

Most defeats in a Premier League season - 29, season 05/06.

Sunderland might be trying to win promotion from League One just now, but they have spent a lot of time in the Premier League. The Black Cats played 16 seasons in the English top flight since the competition started.

Unfortunately, many of those seasons were relegation battles, and Sunderland lost a lot of games in the battle to stay in the league. They have lost 20 or more games in the Premier League on five occasions.

The most games Sunderland have lost in the Premier League is 29 in season 05/06, as they finished bottom of the league.

6. Southampton - 355 defeats

Most defeats in a Premier League season - 23. season 93/94.

Southampton feature on this list as they have consistently lost games in their time in the Premier League. Every single season they have played in the league they have lost at least10 games.

With that kind of record the team have done well to avoid relegation, indeed they have only been relegated from the Premier League once, but it took them another five seasons to get promoted. They will want to avoid losing at least 10 games this season, but history seems to be against that happening.

The most games that Southampton have lost in a Premier League season is 23 in 93/94, as they finished 18th.

5. Tottenham Hotspur - 358 defeats

Most defeats in a Premier League season - 19, 93/94 & 03/04.

As Tottenham have been in every Premier League since it started, it is perhaps no surprise that they feature in the list. Perhaps being so high up might surprise some people, but it is really only in the last 10 years that Spurs have been at the top end of the Premier League on a regular basis.

In the last 10 seasons, Spurs have lost 10 or more games five times. Prior to that, they had lost 10 or more games in a Premier League season 15 times. That's 20 seasons of losing 10 or more league games. That is why Spurs are fifth on the list.

The most games that Spurs have lost in a Premier League season is 19, firstly in 93/94 when they finished 15th, and then ten years later in 03/04, as they ended the season in 14th place.

4. Aston Villa - 369 defeats

Most defeats in a Premier League season - 27, season 15/16.

Aston Villa are a team with a great pedigree - they won the old European Cup in 1982 - but in more recent years they have been either at the wrong end or out of the Premier League completely. That is why they find themselves losing so many games.

In the Premier League era, Villa have lost 20 or more games in a season four times, which is one of the main reasons they find themselves on the list. Villa boss Dean Jones will be hoping that his team won't get anywhere near that total this season, as they look to build on last season's 11th placed finish.

The most games that Villa have lost in a Premier League season is 27 in 15/16, they finished bottom of the league.

3. Newcastle United - 373 defeats

Most defeats in a Premier League season - 19, season 12/13, 13/14, 14/15 & 15/16.

Newcastle's place on the list can be summed up by the fact that for four seasons in a row in the 2010s they lost 19 Premier League games.

Since returning to the Premier League the Magpies have continued to suffer defeats, they have lost at least 16 games in each of the four seasons since they have been promoted.

Manager Steve Bruce will no doubt be concerned that the number of defeats will continue to rise this season.

The most games that Newcastle have lost in a Premier League season is 19, firstly in 12/13 - they finished 16th, then in 13/14 - they finished 10th, again in 14/15 - they finished 15th and finally in 15/16 - they finished 18th and were relegated.

2. Everton - 393 defeats

Most defeats in a Premier League season - 22, season 93/94.

Just like Tottenham, Everton make this list due to their longevity in the league - they have played in every Premier League. They have been in relegation trouble more often than Spurs though, which is why they have more defeats.

Everton have lost 10 or more league games in 25 of the 29 seasons that they have competed in the Premier League. That consistency is why they have lost so many games in the Premier League era, yet they deserve credit for managing to avoid relegation

The most games that Everton have lost in a Premier League season is 22 in 93/94, when they avoided relegation by finishing 17th.

1. West Ham United - 394 defeats

Most defeats in a Premier League season - 21, season 06/07.

West Ham top the list - but only just - by one game from Everton. The Hammers have spent time outside the top flight during the Premier League era, and they have the most losses due to some poor seasons.

For example, they have lost more than 20 games in a Premier League season twice, and have lost 19 games three times. The good news for West Ham though is that things seem to be looking up, they lost 11 games last season and there has to be a good chance that by the end of the season they won't have lost the most games anymore.

The most games that West Ham have lost in a Premier League season is 21 in 06/07, they weren't relegated though as they finished the season in 15th place.

