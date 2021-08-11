Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

He may be turning 73-years-old next year, but it doesn't seem as if Ric Flair has done all that he wants to do in wrestling just yet.

Taking to Twitter, Ric Flair reshared a clip of him from several years ago on WWE television where he said that he will never officially retire, and will only fully step away from wrestling when he passes away:

“I have to announce to you… that I will NEVER retire! I will only retire when I’m dead in this ring! Over my dead body. I’ve got too much juice left. Wooo! I’m still the Nature Boy!”

While the promo may have been cut several years ago, it seems like the sentiment may still be true for Ric Flair, with there being rumours that the Hall of Famer wants to wrestle again following his shock WWE release last week.

The rumours started with comments made by Booker T on his podcast, with the former World Champion suggesting that Flair may be looking to step back into the ring:

Now my thing is this, I talk to Ric Flair on a regular — usually on a regular occasion, I don’t know how often I’m going to see him now, but Ric Flair told me, he said, ‘Book, I’m never going to retire.’ He said, ‘If I could be in that ring right now, that’s where I’d be.’ So I think Ric Flair may be looking at one last run.”

For those that don't know, Ric Flair was released by WWE last week, with reports suggesting that the Hall of Famer was let go after voicing some concerns he had with the current booking with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

