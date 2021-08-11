FIFA 22: FUT Heroes announced so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) will be bigger than it ever has been with several significant alterations that will be made to this year's popular game mode.

Typically, the fully customisable multiplayer option has featured icon players where these individuals will appear as white and will provide a chemistry boost depending on their nationality.

However, the aforementioned changes that are taking place with the FIFA series making a huge stride towards next-generation gaming.

In FIFA 22, these Icons will be referred to as FUT Heroes and can be used in squad building challenges (SBCs), as well as boosting chemistry with their respective league and country of origin.

There are a lot of famous faces to get through - so let's not waste any time and see who will be available for FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 FUT Heroes

Here are the players that have been confirmed as FUT Heroes so far:

Mario Gomez

With 200 Bundesliga goals to his name, Gomez is a legend at VfB Stuttgart after setting the legendary goal that gave his side their third league title.

Tim Cahill

Cahill was a big-game player and his energy around the box was difficult to deal with. His vintage boxing celebration at the corner flag captured the hearts of Everton fans across the globe.

Diego Milito

His heroics in Madrid during the 2010 Champions League Final, and in the build-up to Inter Milan's famous European Cup triumph, easily makes Diego Milito a modern-day hero.

Jorge Campos

One of the top goalkeepers of the 1990s and the Liga MX was lucky to have him. Jorge Campos was a class act and was known for his risk-taking sweeper-keeper style, as well as his colourful kits.

Fernando Morientes

If ever you had to define a target man in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Fernando Morientes came to mind. The Spaniard was the hero for Real Madrid in the 2000 Champions League final and scored over 100 goals for the Galacticos.

Sami Al-Jaber

Having played for Saudi Arabia in four World Cups, Al-Jaber became a hero of his homeland by scoring against Tunisia in 2006 - one of just three goalscorers in the competition through Saudi history.

Robbie Keane

Tottenham fans will remember Robbie Keane well. With over 120 Premier League goals to his name, his best days were in North London. Who can forget his famous cartwheel and roll celebration?

Abedi Pele

One of the finest players to ever play for Ghana, Abedi Pele was a special talent for Marseille. His most famous action on a football pitch was providing the assist in the 1993 Champions League final to give the Ligue 1 side their only European Cup win to date.

Clint Dempsey

Fulham fans adore Clint Dempsey to this day. Although his alliances lie in the MLS having scored 47 goals in 115 outings for the Seattle Sounders.

Lars Ricken

Who can forget Lars Ricken? The winning goal in the 1997 Champions League final for Borussia Dortmund ensured that his name would be stapled into footballing folklore forever, especially in Western Germany.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Currently the manager of Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did some great things on the pitch as well as off it. Who can forget that night in Barcelona, 1999. When the Red Devils looked down and out with five minutes to go in the Champions League final, Solskjaer scored the winner that stands as one of the most iconic moments in European Cup history.

Antonio Di Natale

A cult hero in Serie A. Antonio Di Natale became the ultimate leader for Udinese Calcio that their supporters could never have dreamed of.

Ivan Cordoba

Ivan Cordoba was a warrior in his prime. His never-say-die attitude left Inter Milan fans purring time and again, and was part of their treble-winning season of 2010.

Freddie Ljungberg

Freddie Ljungberg is one of the Arsenal invincibles. One of the few sides across world football who have completed a domestic campaign unbeaten. His match-winning goal during the 2002 FA Cup Final saw him cement his place as a Gunners' hero.

Jurgen Kohler

Known as of the best defenders around in the late 1990s, Kohler was a rock at the back for Borussia Dortmund. His involvement in their Champions League win of 1997 illustrated what a fantastic player he was and a hero of his time.

Jerzy Dudek

Just say the word 'Istanbul' to Liverpool fans and they will think of Jerzy Dudek immediately. His scintillating performance in the 2005 Champions League final, where his side came from 3-0 down to win on penalties, makes him a hero alone.

Aleksandr Mostovoi

Aleksandr Mostovoi had the nickname "El Zar" and was lauded by Celta Vigo fans as one of the most talented playmakers around.

Joe Cole

Joe Cole was talented in his prime and proved that exactly during his days at Chelsea. His pace, agility and lightning-paced footwork made him a sight to behold.

David Ginola

Before David Ginola made his move to England in the mid-1990s, the Frenchman was an entertainer in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain, stapling his legacy at the Ligue 1 giants.

We will update this article as soon as more FUT Heroes are announced in due course.

