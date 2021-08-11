League of Legends 11.17 Patch Notes: Release Date, Items, Ranked Updates, Bug Fixes And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

League of Legends is set to bring another update as part of its well-documented patch schedule.

The gaming community had thoroughly been enjoying 11.15 which saw a number of changes to various champions, including Karma who comfortably received the most benefits last time out.

As always, Riot Games, the developers, are looking to make the multiplayer online battle arena game as fair as it can possibly be - and will inevitably make more changes with 11.17.

Here is everything that we know so far regarding League of Legends Update 11.17:

Release Date

Update 11.17 is scheduled for release on Wednesday 25th August 2021, the time has yet to be disclosed.

League of Legends 11.17 Patch Notes

The Patch Notes for the aforementioned update are yet to be announced. Once confirmed, the sub-headings below will be compiled extensively for your reference. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks.

Items

TBC

Ranked Updates

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

