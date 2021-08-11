Top 10 Players With The Most Hat-Tricks In Premier League History

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

During the Premier League's illustrious history, a host of superb players have managed to deliver spectacular displays in this division.

One particular area which attracts a lot of attention among supporters is hat-tricks, as scoring three goals in a single game is a feat which cannot be understated.

Over the years, a plethora of forwards have managed to set the top-flight alight with their attacking escapades.

Here, we take a look at the 10 players who have scored the most hat-tricks in Premier League history.

Check out the list below...

(Please note, these stats were recorded prior to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and we will update accordingly).

10. Robin van Persie - Arsenal & Manchester United (5 hat-tricks)

One of the most clinical finishers to grace the Premier League since the turn of the 21st century, Robin van Persie scored five hat-tricks during his time in England.

The Dutchman's three goals in Manchester United's victory over Aston Villa in 2013 were particularly memorable as he helped Sir Alex Ferguson's side clinch the title in this fixture.

9. Dimitar Berbatov - Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur & Manchester United (5 hat-tricks)

A mercurial talent, Dimitar Berbatov enjoyed fruitful spells in the top-flight with Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United as he managed to net five hat-tricks.

The forward is above van Persie on the list due to the fact that he played less games in the Premier League (229 compared to 280).

8. Luis Suarez - Liverpool (6 hat-tricks)

Before moving to Barcelona in 2014, Luis Suarez set the Premier League alight by scoring six hat-tricks for Liverpool.

One of the Uruguayan's most memorable displays came in the Reds' clash with Norwich City in 2012 as he bagged three fantastic goals at Carrow Road.

7. Wayne Rooney - Everton & Manchester United (7 hat-tricks)

Wayne Rooney managed to net seven top-flight hat-tricks during his incredible career as a player.

After bursting onto the scene at Everton, the former England international went on to become Manchester United's all-time leading goal-scorer as he found the back of the net on 253 occasions for the club.

6. Michael Owen - Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United & Stoke City (8 hat-tricks)

Michael Owen played for four different sides in the Premier League during his career as he made 326 appearances in this division.

As well as scoring 150 top-flight goals, the forward also notched eight hat-tricks at this level.

5. Thierry Henry - Arsenal (8 hat-tricks)

One of the Premier League's greatest ever players, Thierry Henry terrorised defences during his successful spell with Arsenal.

The former France international managed to score eight top-flight hat-tricks in 258 appearances for the Gunners.

4. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur & Norwich City (8 hat-tricks)

Harry Kane is currently above Henry and Owen on this list due to the fact that he has played a fewer number of Premier League games compared to this particular duo (245).

The forward has already netted eight hat-tricks during his career and will be determined to add to this total in the coming years as he looks to climb the all-time top-flight goal-scoring charts.

3. Robbie Fowler - Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City & Blackburn Rovers (9 hat-tricks)

Like his former team-mate Owen, Fowler also represented four teams in the Premier League as he featured for Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers during his career.

The forward managed to score an impressive total of nine hat-tricks at this level in 379 appearances.

2. Alan Shearer - Newcastle United & Blackburn Rovers (11 hat-tricks)

After helping Blackburn Rovers win the Premier League title in 1995, Alan Shearer decided to move to his boyhood club Newcastle United where he continued his fine form in-front of goal.

As well as finding the back of the net on 260 occasions in the top-flight, the forward managed to net 11 hat-tricks in this division which is a tally that has only been bettered by one player.

1. Sergio Aguero - Manchester City (12 hat-tricks)

Sergio Aguero tops this particular list as the Argentine was able to score an incredible total of 12 hat-tricks during his time at Manchester City.

The forward, who has also scored the most goals by a foreign player in the top-flight (184), broke Shearer's record last year in the Citizens' 6-1 victory over Aston Villa.

