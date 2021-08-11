Apex Legends Mobile: When will we see gameplay footage

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Mobile is on its way and gaming fans across the world are wondering when players will be treated to gameplay footage.

Apex Legends has been out on the console and PC ever since 2017 and has been a huge success. It has competed well with fellow battle royale games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone.

The announcement of the game has got many wondering when the mobile version will be released, and players should hopefully be able to get their hands on the game by the end of 2021.

No doubt there is a lot of excitement around this new game, and we are curious to see what features will separate it from the version that is already out on PC and Console.



When will we see the latest gameplay for Apex Legends Mobile

As always in the world of gaming, players get treated to footage of the gameplay before it is released.

There has not been a lot of information about the game yet, and over recent months, developers Respawn Entertainment have kept quiet; however this is not a negative thing. They are knuckling down on the game and making sure it will be perfect on release.

We have not yet been treated to gameplay footage and the only images of gameplay in the mobile version has been via leaks which surfaced on social media.

There has already been some news revealed around the game, as players were told that Legend Caustic will have two exclusive skins in Apex Legends Mobile.

Hopefully this means that more legends on Apex Legends Mobile will be getting exclusive skins in Apex Legends Mobile and if they do we will provide all the latest updates right here.

Many are believing that more information will come out sooner rather than later and if it does it should mean that the full release will happen sooner rather than later. The beta has already been allowed in some countries on the globe so Apex are showing good progress with Apex Legends Mobile.

