Ranked: Top 10 Worst Misses In Premier League History

With the Premier League being famed for its competitiveness, the last thing that a player will want to do is miss a glorious opportunity to score for their club.

However, with there being a great deal of pressure to deliver the goods at this level, many individuals have produced shocking moments in the top-flight which are remembered by supporters for all the wrong reasons.

The likes of Fernando Torres, Matt Ritchie and Sergio Aguero have all fired wide when it looked easier to score for their respective sides.

Here, we take a look at 10 of the worst misses in Premier League history.

Check out the list below!

10. Peter Odemwingie - Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion (2010)

After Chris Brunt's long-range effort struck the post, Peter Odemwingie was given a fantastic chance to score for West Bromwich Albion in their clash with Birmingham City in 2010.

However, instead of rolling the ball into an empty net, the forward blasted his effort over the bar.

West Brom spared Odemwingie's blushes by sealing a 3-1 victory at St Andrew's in this particular Premier League match-up.

9. Matthew Taylor - Bolton Wanderers vs Portsmouth (2008)

Matthew Taylor would have been hoping to score against his former side when Bolton Wanderers faced Portsmouth in the Premier League in 2008.

However, the midfielder fluffed his lines as he missed a simple opportunity to give his side the lead.

To make matters worse for Taylor, Portsmouth went on to secure a 1-0 win thanks to a late goal from Lassana Diarra.

8. Robbie Fowler - Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (1994)

Although Robbie Fowler was known for his goal-scoring prowess, the former Liverpool forward did occasionally make the odd error in the Premier League.

One of Fowler's most memorable misses came during a game against Nottingham Forest in 1994 as with the goal gaping, he opted against taking a touch and proceeded to fire the ball wide of the target.

7. Nwankwo Kanu - West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough (2004)

Whereas Nwankwo Kanu was able to earn cult hero status during his time at Arsenal, he was less successful in a West Bromwich Albion shirt.

During the Baggies' 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns in 2004, Kanu somehow hit the ball over the bar after being teed up by Geoff Horsfield.

6. Dele Alli - Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur (2016)

After producing an immaculate first touch to control a through ball from a Tottenham Hotspur team-mate, Dele Alli proceeded to dribble past Stoke City goalkeeper Shay Given.

However, instead of slotting home, the England international fired against the outside of the post.

Undeterred by this error, Alli went on to help Spurs seal a 4-0 win by netting his second goal of the game in the 82nd minute.

5. Raheem Sterling - Burnley vs Manchester City (2018)

Although it could be argued that Raheem Sterling's miss in the Champions League last year in Manchester City's clash with Lyon was worse, he didn't exactly cover himself in glory at Turf Moor in 2018.

The winger somehow hit his effort wide from point-blank range as his side were forced to settle for a draw in their Premier League meeting with Burnley.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - Sheffield United vs Manchester United (2006)

Arguably the greatest goal-scorer of all-time, Cristiano Ronaldo produced an uncharacteristic error during Manchester United's showdown with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in 2006.

Teed up by Ryan Giggs, the Portugal international ballooned his effort over the bar from three-yards.

Ronaldo's miss fortunately didn't have a decisive impact on the game as team-mate Wayne Rooney's brace sealed a 2-1 victory for the Red Devils.

3. Sergio Aguero - Manchester City vs Chelsea (2019)

Sergio Aguero experienced a moment of madness at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester City's clash with Chelsea in 2019 as he somehow failed to tap in an easy chance from Bernardo Silva's delightful cross.

Undeterred by this error, the Argentine went on to net a hat-trick as the Citizens coasted to a 6-0 victory.

2. Matt Ritchie - Burnley vs Newcastle United (2018)

Although Newcastle United's supporters initially believed that Matt Ritchie's shot had hit the back of the net at Turf Moor, television replays showed that he sliced his effort wide with the goal gaping.

The Magpies would go on to win this particular clash 2-1 thanks to an own-goal from Ben Mee and a header from Ciaran Clark.

1. Fernando Torres - Manchester United vs Chelsea (2011)

In a moment which pretty much summed up Fernando Torres' spell at Chelsea, the forward initially produced a fantastic bit of skill to fool Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea before blazing an horrendous effort wide of the post.

Torres' side eventually suffered a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford as a brace from Rooney helped to secure victory for the Red Devils.

The Spaniard was unable to live up to his £50m price-tag as he parted ways with Chelsea in 2016 after scoring 45 goals in 172 appearances in all competitions.

