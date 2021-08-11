Highlights Premier League players have made shocking misses throughout history, leaving fans dumbfounded and remembering these moments for the wrong reasons.

Some of the biggest names in football, including Fernando Torres, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Sergio Aguero, have all had memorable misses in the Premier League.

Misses like Ronny Rosenthal's failure to score after rounding the goalkeeper in 1992 and Darwin Nunez's recent miss against Luton Town serve as reminders of how even the best players can have their moments of embarrassment.

With the Premier League being famed for its competitiveness, the last thing that a player will want to do is miss a glorious opportunity to score for their club. However, with there being a great deal of pressure to deliver the goods at this level, many individuals have produced shocking moments in the top-flight which are remembered by supporters for all the wrong reasons.

Whether a player – usually a striker – is through on goal or latching onto a perfectly delivered cross, sometimes it doesn’t go the way it intended to – and more often than not, it is picked up on and posted here, there, and everywhere. It could be an open goal or that they are unmarked at the back stick with just the goalkeeper to beat, they are often put under heavy scrutiny when the ball strikes the crossbar, trickles past the post or – in the worst cases – ends up in Row Z.

The latest culprit to make the headlines for all the wrong reasons was Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, who somehow managed to miss the target from just meters out against Luton Town. While the offside flag did eventually go up, replays appeared to show that Mohamed Salah was onside when the ball was played, making the miss all the more glaring.

So, with that miss fresh in everyone's mind, GIVEMESPORT thought we would take a look at 10 of the worst misses in Premier League history. And while you think this list may feature some less-experienced strikers, you’d be wrong. The likes of Fernando Torres, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero have all fired wide when it looked easier to score for their respective sides. So, without further ado, let's get into the list shall we...

Ronny Rosenthal – Aston Villa vs Liverpool (1992)

Just making it onto the list is perhaps one of the most infamous misses in Premier League history – and perhaps the earliest, too. In the league’s embryonic season, Rosenthal of Liverpool somehow didn’t find the back of the net after rounding Aston Villa shot stopper, Nigel Spink. He only had the goal left to beat, and Rosenthal failed – quite miserably. His left-footed goal bound shot struck the crossbar as many a Liverpool fan were left dumbfounded how their left-winger didn’t get on the scoresheet. Villa ran out 4–2 victors on that day, with Rosenthal scoring one of the Reds' goals. He would have been kicking himself for not getting a brace and potentially changing the tide in that game.

Darwin Núñez – Luton Town vs Liverpool (2023)

Another Liverpool entry, and the latest incident in this list. While Nunez has been known for scoring absolute stunners like his one vs Bournemouth, he is also subject to the odd clanger – and his miss against Luton is one to file away in the ‘ones to forget about’ cabinet.

With the affair level at 0-0 on the 69th-minute mark, the visitors looked destined to break the deadlock with the Uruguayan poised to open the scoring. A combination between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah set him up perfectly and with goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski already beaten, Nunez will know he had to do better. Admittedly, his blushes were spared as the officials did rule him offside, but VAR may have overturned the on-field call had he put Liverpool in front.

Darwin Núñez - Liverpool statistics Games 57 Goals 22 Assists 9 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Robbie Fowler - Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (1994)

Although Fowler, perhaps a world-class player not appreciated by England, was known for his prowess in front of goal, the former Liverpool forward did occasionally make the odd error in the Premier League. One of Fowler's most memorable misses came during a game against Nottingham Forest in 1994 as with the goal gaping, he opted against taking a touch and proceeded to fire the ball wide of the target.

The ball had rebounded off the upright perfectly into his path and a man of Fowler’s stature was expected to slot it home and add another strike to his tally. But instead, the Englishman somehow missed. Very uncharacteristic for the man who bagged 183 goals for Liverpool, and an incident that the Merseysiders will always look back on with confusion.

Nwankwo Kanu - West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough (2004)

While Kanu, known for his bizarre squad number for Nigeria, was able to earn cult hero status during his time in north London with Arsenal, he was less successful in a West Bromwich Albion shirt. During the Baggies' 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Hawthorns in 2004, he produced one of the most infamous misses in football history.

In a complete moment of madness, Kanu managed to dink the ball over the crossbar in quite spectacular fashion after being teed up by Geoff Horsfield. West Brom fans were in utter disbelief that they had not just scored and the striker himself fell to the ground. And the reactions make total sense. It was almost harder to miss.

Dele Alli - Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur (2016)

After producing an immaculate first touch to control a through ball from a Tottenham Hotspur team-mate, Alli, who was named one of England’s best teenagers back in 2016, proceeded to dribble past Stoke City goalkeeper Shay Given, leaving the goal gaping. However, instead of slotting home, the former England international fired against the outside of the post.

Undeterred by this error, Alli went on to help Spurs seal a 4-0 win by netting his second goal of the game in the 82nd minute. But his brace could’ve easily been a hat-trick if he had slotted home the easiest chance of the affair.

Raheem Sterling - Burnley vs Manchester City (2018)

Although it could be argued that Sterling's miss in the Champions League during Manchester City's clash with Lyon was worse, he didn't exactly cover himself in glory at Turf Moor back in 2018. His teammate and compatriot Kyle Walker produced a gut-busting run down the right and then delivered an inch-perfect cross in the vicinity of Sterling.

With the goalkeeper left helpless, all the pint-sized Englishman had to do was place the ball into the empty net – sounds relatively simple, right? The winger, however, somehow hit his effort wide from point-blank range as his side were forced to settle for a draw in their Premier League meeting with Burnley. Sterling – left bemused – had no other reaction than fall to the floor and thump the turf.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Sheffield United vs Manchester United (2006)

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Arguably the greatest goalscorer of all-time, Cristiano Ronaldo, fluffed a chance at an opportune moment as he produced an uncharacteristic error during Manchester United's showdown with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in 2006. Teed up expertly by Ryan Giggs, the Portugal international ballooned his effort over the bar from three yards out.

Stood unmarked in the penalty area, all Ronaldo had to do was to safely slot it home – perhaps he can blame it on the bobbly floor. The now five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s miss fortunately didn't have a decisive impact on the game as the ever-reliable Wayne Rooney's brace sealed a 2-1 victory for the Red Devils. For someone of his calibre, however, you’d expect it to end up in the net 11 times out of 10. It was that easy.

Sergio Aguero - Manchester City vs Chelsea (2019)

During his time terrorising defenders in the Premier League, Aguero chalked up countless moments where the goalkeeper found himself trundling over to his net to pick up the ball – 184 times to be precise. After all, he has scored the seven most goals in the 21st century.

However, the free-scoring Argentine experienced a moment to forget at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester City's clash with Chelsea in 2019 as he somehow failed to tap in an easy chance from Bernardo Silva's delightful cross. Chelsea fans knew they'd got away with one, but not shaken by this error, the Argentine then went on to net a hat-trick and leave Blues fans feeling Blue, as the Citizens coasted to a 6-0 victory.

Matt Ritchie - Burnley vs Newcastle United (2018)

Although Newcastle United's supporters initially believed that Ritchie's shot had hit the back of the net at Turf Moor as the away end erupted in jubilation, television replays showed that he sliced his effort wide with the goal gaping. And quickly after, the celebrations turned into shock.

Right-back DeAndre Yedlin used his raw pace to latch onto the ball and surged into the Burnley penalty area. A failed slide tackle saw the ball trickle into the path of Ritchie, who was arriving at the back stick. In an effort to convert, the Englishman failed and ruined the Tyneside party. Luckily, though, the Magpies would go on to win this particular clash 2–1 thanks to an own goal from Ben Mee and a header from Ciaran Clark. Speaking after the match, Ritchie said that he hoped the miss didn't make Premier League misses compilations. Sorry to disappoint, Matt.

Fernando Torres - Manchester United vs Chelsea (2011)

In a moment which pretty much summed up Torres' spell at Chelsea, the forward initially produced a fantastic bit of skill to fool Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea before blazing a horrendous effort wide of the post. His side eventually suffered a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford as a brace from Rooney helped to secure victory for the Red Devils.

Not least did it cost Chelsea a decent shot at drawing against United but, perhaps, a couple nights of sleep, too. The Spaniard was unable to live up to his £50m price-tag as he became one of the many players to be cursed by the Chelsea No.9 shirt, and he eventually parted ways with the west Londoners in 2016 after scoring 45 goals in 172 appearances in all competitions.