Premier League predictions are raining in left, right and centre.

With the new season just a few days away from commencing with Arsenal making the trip to Brentford, football fans around the world are overcome with excitement and anticipation.

However, as we all know, there is nothing more fun in the build-up to a new Premier League edition than taking on the impossible task of trying to predict how the campaign will actually play out.

Premier League predictions

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have already chanced our arm by forecasting the final table and now we're taking on the even tougher challenge of predicting what the Team of the Season will look like.

Yes, that's right, not only are we trying to imagine how the 20 clubs will stack up in May, but we're attempting to foresee what that will mean for all the players competing on the sport's biggest stage.

To do so, we're sticking by our prediction for the Premier League table, which saw Chelsea claim the title, while also studying previous TOTS picks to imagine how that might translate to the votes.

Which players will shine?

And let's make one thing crystal clear: the most predictable thing about the Premier League is that it's insanely unpredictable, so I won't be getting anywhere without making some bold selections.

Keep your faith in me, too, because this is the humble writer that correctly predicted five out of the 11 players who made the 2020/21 Team of the Season before a ball had even been kicked.

Trust me, I got no end of pelters for selecting Luke Shaw, but what looked like a renegade pick in September 2020 proved to be an inspired shout by May 2021.

Predicting the Premier League TOTS

And that leaves me with only one question: will my predictions be just as good this time around? Well, be sure to place your bets by checking out my predicted 2021/22 Premier League Team of the Season down below:

GK: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Rule number one of Premier League Team of the Season picks: the club that wins the league ends up with tonnes of selections with Manchester City earning no less than six nods last time out.

As such, given the trajectory of his fantastic debut season at Stamford Bridge, I can't picture anyone other than Mendy bagging both the Golden Glove and goalkeeping spot as Chelsea win the league.

RB: Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

Like I say, it's important to go with at least a couple of rogue shouts and Pereira is galloping towards the new season playing some of the best football of his life in a really exciting Leicester team.

And with Timothy Castagne and James Justin on the treatment table, expect Pereira to grab this opportunity with both hands and bag more than five assists for some aesthetically-pleasing stats.

CB: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

On the back of a glorious Euro 2020 and finally getting the world-class partner that he deserves in Raphael Varane, Maguire has all the tools to become the Premier League's leading centre-back.

It might not be popular to claim that Maguire will be this season's Ruben Dias, but I fully expect him to follow Jordan Henderson's trajectory of shining so much that even his doubters can't ignore it.

CB: Ben Godfrey (Everton)

With Rafael Benitez at the reins, it feels inevitable that Everton will drop some iron-clad defensive performances this season and that is nothing but good news for the club's most exciting defender.

Considering that Godfrey even managed to thrive during Carlo Ancelotti's up and down regime, it seems inevitable that the 23-year-old will become an England regular under Benitez at the very least.

LB: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Nothing catches people's eyes more than a full-back with an eye for goals and assists, never mind when they're playing for Champions League winners that I'm tipping to summit the Premier League.

And now that Thomas Tuchel has come round to the idea of playing Chilwell more often, the England international has it in his hands to oust Andrew Robertson and Luke Shaw at left-back.

CM: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Like, duh. If Kante can produce performances that are even 80% as good as his Champions League masterclasses last season, then Chelsea winning the league will make him a shoo-in for the TOTS.

At the end of the day, Kante performing well means that Chelsea perform well and who could possibly be more equipped to woo the votes than arguably the most loveable man in football?

CM: Donny van de Beek (Manchester United)

Have I lost my mind?!?! No, no I haven't, because I'm unabashedly reading into the reports and quotes claiming that Van de Beek has put in the hard yards behind the scenes this summer.

From where I'm stood, Van be Beek is an avalanche of goals and assists waiting to happen when he's given the consistent run of game-time that surely he'll warrant during his sophomore campaign.

However, what truly makes me brave enough to go with this prediction is the fact that the bar will be much lower for Van de Beek when it comes to charming the voters for a Team of the Season spot.

If the Dutchman can even get himself vaguely in contention, then you can bet that those aware of the struggles that he's been through in England will want him to have his moment in the sun.

CM: Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

On to a far more simple selection now because I fully believe that Havertz will start to show the potential that we only really saw flashes of during his first season in the Premier League.

With a year of experience in England to his name and a full campaign under Tuchel's stewardship, expect the infinitely-talented German to bag more than 15 goal contributions and a TOTS nod.

RW: Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa)

My other wildcard selection revolves around my suspicion that Villa are going to have a brilliant season, potentially even threatening the 'big six' having spent the Jack Grealish money very well.

It remains to be seen whether Buendia can replicate his Championship form in the Premier League, but something tells me that his form could catch fire to the tune of eight goals and 12 assists.

ST: Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Is this the most 'Barry Basic' pick in the whole team? Probably, but if I'm backing Chelsea to win the title, then I'd be an absolute madman not to predict Lukaku to play a key role in their success.

Lukaku is a proven goalscorer at every level in the Premier League and with an abundance of creative talent around him at the Bridge, I think the Golden Boot has got his name written all over it.

LW: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

The Reds have a lot to prove right now and I have a sneaky suspicion that we'll see a whole host of Liverpool players rediscovering their 2019/20 form in a bid to exorcise the demons of last season.

And I think that Mane is ready to prove himself as one of the world's best players once again, dispelling his poor recent form to show that Mohamed Salah isn't the only one with end product.

Having helped himself to three goals and an assist in pre-season, I expect Mane to become the darling of the voters and outperform Raheem Sterling, Heung-min Son and Christian Pulisic.

Only time will tell...

This is going to be ten-million lightyears wide of the mark, isn't it? Besides, if it was this easy to predict the Premier League Team of the Season then we'd all win millions off the bookies.

And it's important to remember that while I might have nailed the selection of Shaw last season, I also happened to make the embarrassing error of picking Aleksandar Mitrović and Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, with one year of additional experience under my belt, I'm quietly confident that I can produce yet another superb round of predictions, but we'll just have to wait until May to find out...

