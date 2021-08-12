Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former heavyweight champion David Haye is set to come out of retirement on the undercard of the upcoming Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort bout on September 11.

The British boxing legend retired in 2018 following a rematch loss to Tony Bellew, making it Haye’s second defeat to his fellow Brit.

Haye also cited injuries that contributed to his decision to retire, saying: “In the past five years, I have snapped both biceps, my rotator cuff and my Achilles tendon.

However, only three years later, it is rumoured by ESPN that Haye is set to return to the ring and it's not just for an exhibition fight.

He will face British businessman boxer Joe Fournier in an eight-round professional bout.

At present, there is no bad blood between the pair, with the two fighters actually being good friends. Fournier signed with Hayemaker Promotions in 2016, and has since fought on cards promoted by the former champion.

Thirty-eight-year-old Fournier more recently knocked out musician Reykon on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren, and post-fight, he actually called Paul out himself. The entrepreneur is unbeaten in 10 fights with nine KOs to his name.

The main fight of the night sees boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya facing retired UFC star Vitor Belfort at the Staples Center. It is a long awaited return to boxing for De La Hoya after over a decade away from the sport.

With Haye picking up the gloves again, boxing fans will speculate on whether the fight will be a one-off or if the Brit will be open to a series of fights.

Before he retired, fans were adamant to see a clash between Haye and two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, and surely boxing promoters would see the mouthwatering potential in getting ‘The Hayemaker’ back as the main event.

However, we all know the injuries that crippled Haye back in 2018, so much so that Bellew was comfortably able to do the double over him.

With that in mind, we don't think you should get too excited about the return of David Haye... it won't be the same one we all fell in love with during the peak of his career.

