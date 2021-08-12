Call of Duty Vanguard: First artwork images leaked ahead of world reveal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is generating more curiosity from the gaming community as the weeks pass and it looks like we might have seen the official artwork for the first time.

Activision, the game's publishers, have been somewhat silent regarding this year's all-new first-person shooter, which has been rumoured for some time to be taking a trip back to the 1940s and to the battlegrounds of World War II.

With this in mind, gamers online previously discovered possible purchase codes for CoD Vanguard which they suspected could be used towards a pre-order date this month.

While nothing has been confirmed at this time from Activision, it will be a nostalgic throwback for some, due to the launch of the two World at War titles that were produced during the 2010s.

The first of these saw the introduction to one of the most popular games modes in the history of the franchise, Nazi Zombies, where players are tasked with surviving the undead swarm for as many rounds as possible.

Call of Duty Vanguard artwork leaks

Thanks to the efforts of RDPGKellyTV on Twitter, we got a first look at what the new CoD Vanguard front covers and artwork could look like.

As you can see, different versions of the game will also be available, including a cross-gen bundle which will be fantastic news for PS4 and Xbox One players, as well as an Ultimate Edition.

These pictures may also show two possible operators that will be of heavy emphasis in the game's storyline or multiplayer features.

Of course, this is just speculation. But with rumours suggesting that an in-game explosion involving an AC-130 will take place in Warzone, we cannot wait to see what Sledgehammer Games, the developers of CoD Vanguard, have come up with.

