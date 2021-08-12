Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE NXT is reportedly set to have some major changes in the coming weeks and months following the recent talent releases.

Fans wondered what this meant for the brand's future, with the architect behind the gold brand, Triple H, potentially in the firing line.

It has now been revealed that Triple H was in charge for this week's episode of the show, which saw Ilja Dragunov vs Pete Dunne in the main event.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson recently reported that Triple H was backstage at this week's NXT tapings, assuming his usual role and running the show.

"For those who were asking, the Triple H team was in charge of last night's WWE NXT taping."

It is not confirmed if The Game will be keeping his exact role on the revamped developmental brand going forward.

All About The Game

Triple H helped push NXT from the 'game show' concept in the early 2010s to the fully-fledged show that now airs every week on USA Network and BT Sport.

Some major names have come through the system, including Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin.

However, recent reports indicated that WWE is looking to go back to a developmental system that focuses on younger and bigger (over 6 foot) athletes. Dave Meltzer detailed exactly what the company is apparently looking for in a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio:

"They [WWE] want more Roman Reigns-looking guys. The basic feeling is they lost the war, and now it's time to get back to... it is what it is. This is the aftermath, this is the new direction. And the new direction is younger guys and bigger guys."

It has been rumoured that the changes for NXT will be coming shortly after NXT Takeover 36 on WWE SummerSlam 2021 weekend.

