Following his gold medal win at Tokyo 2020, Gable Steveson has confirmed that he will be at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

The Olympic athlete will be in the crowd for the show, at a time where both WWE and UFC are eager to gain his services.

Steveson has revealed that WWE is an option for him, but he will be in attendance at SummerSlam purely as a fan...or so he says.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Steveson noted that he would be in attendance at SummerSlam to see the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, specifically.

“I’m heading over to Vegas to watch the champ Roman Reigns do his thing. John Cena is great, but he’s still going to have to acknowledge Roman Reigns. “If I ever go to WWE, I’d be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy. Heyman is a legend. We’d be two people doing great things, and that would be a tough team to beat. And I’ve known Brock since I was in high school. He’s been there for me for a long time, making sure I do things the right way and put my best foot forward.”

WWE SummerSlam 2021

Here is the current confirmed card for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs John Cena

Raw Women’s Championship Match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship Match - Bobby Lashley (c) vs Goldberg

Edge vs Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships - The Usos (c) vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio

WWE will be announcing more matches for the PPV event in the coming weeks on WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and their social media channels.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

